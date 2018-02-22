FCS Crusaders win invitational

The Fayette Christian School recently sponsored their own 1st Annual Winter Basketball Invitational. A total of four schools were involved in the weekend event.

In the semifinals, the Fayette Christian Crusaders defeated Cozaddale Baptist Academy, 44-36.

Trailing after the first quarter 11-8, the Crusaders outscored their opponent 14-5 to take a 22-16 lead into halftime.

Cozaddale made a comeback in the third quarter, closing the gap to 29-27 in favor of the Crusaders going into the final quarter.

Nicholas Epifano then scored seven of his team’s 15 points in the final period to help the team to get their third straight win after starting the season at 0-5.

Epifano led the team with 16 points, Lane Hufford had 13 and Aaron Turner had 10 points for the Crusaders. Noah Gibbs added five points.

FCS (3-5) had only seven turnovers in the game and was 8 of 17 from the free throw line (6 of 9 in the fourth quarter). As a team, FCS had 22 rebounds, including seven offensively.

Cozaddale (3-10) was led by Ben Starry with 12 points and Russell Barr with 11 points. Cozaddale was 3 of 7 from the free throw line and the Chargers had 18 turnovers and also recorded 22 rebounds, also seven offensively.

On the following afternoon, the Crusaders played Mentor Christian in the championship game. Mentor had qualified after defeating Wayside Christian 55-40 in the other semifinal contest.

The Crusaders trailed at the end of all three quarters before going on a 17-11 run in the fourth quarter that gave them a 46-42 win.

The Crusaders were led by a career-high 29 points from senior Noah Gibbs who had four three-pointers in the game.

Aaron Turner scored seven, Lane Hufford added five points, Nicholas Epifano scored four and Spencer Hanusik added one point.

The Crusaders had 29 rebounds — Turner had 12 on his own. The team shot 9 of 19 from the charity stripe including 6 of 12 in the fourth period. They ended the game with 14 turnovers.

Mentor (6-6) was led by Joshua Dakwar with 14 points and Josh Van Gorder with 11 points. The Mentor Crusaders were only 3 of 8 from the free throw line. They had 15 turnovers in the game.

In the consolation game the Cozaddale Chargers defeated Wayside Christian (1-7) by a 55-40 score. Chargers were led by Russell Barr and Austin Middleton with 11 points each. Wayside was led by Judson Gregory with 20 points and Nicholas Garcia with 15 points.

The win by Fayette Christian kept their winning streak going and improved their record to 4-5 overall.

The tournament was sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County.

The Crusaders on the court at Fayette Christian School after winning the 1st Annual Winter Basketball Invitational. (l-r); Michael Miller, Nicholas Epifano, Noah Gibbs, Aaron Turner, Lane Hufford, Spencer Hanusik, Head Coach Sal Marone, Christopher Tooill, Tyler Havens and Noah Fuller. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Crusaders-win-tournament-team-pic.jpg The Crusaders on the court at Fayette Christian School after winning the 1st Annual Winter Basketball Invitational. (l-r); Michael Miller, Nicholas Epifano, Noah Gibbs, Aaron Turner, Lane Hufford, Spencer Hanusik, Head Coach Sal Marone, Christopher Tooill, Tyler Havens and Noah Fuller. Courtesy photo