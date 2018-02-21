District tournament tickets on sale now

Both the Washington Lady Blue Lions and Miami Trace Lady Panthers are competing in the Division II District tournament Thursday evening at Southeastern High School.

The Lady Lions will play Vinton County at 6:15 p.m. and the Lady Panthers will take on Sheridan at 8 p.m. with the District championship game pitting the winners of those games on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

Both Washington and Miami Trace High Schools are selling tickets for the District semifinals. Tickets are $6 each, not $5, as was reported in Wednesday’s Record-Herald.

The schools get to keep 25 percent of the proceeds from the tickets they sell. If you purchase your ticket at the game, the school gets none of those proceeds. So, support your school to the fullest extent by purchasing tickets from your school ahead of time.

Best of luck to both schools.