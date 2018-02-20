WMS 7th grade girls win FAC tournament

The Washington Middle School seventh grade girls basketball team was recognized at halftime of the Blue Lion boys game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The team won the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament, defeating Greenfield, 17-16 and then beating Miami Trace, 29-26. The young Lady Lions finished with a record of 13-2. (l-r); Kendall Dye, Addi Chambers, Kayli Merritt, Kaelin Pfeifer, Natalie Woods, Madison Haithcock, Megan Sever, Abby Wilson, Allison Mongold and head coach Nancy Coulter. Not pictured: Jordan McCane and Makenzie Tyler.

The Washington Middle School seventh grade girls basketball team was recognized at halftime of the Blue Lion boys game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The team won the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament, defeating Greenfield, 17-16 and then beating Miami Trace, 29-26. The young Lady Lions finished with a record of 13-2. (l-r); Kendall Dye, Addi Chambers, Kayli Merritt, Kaelin Pfeifer, Natalie Woods, Madison Haithcock, Megan Sever, Abby Wilson, Allison Mongold and head coach Nancy Coulter. Not pictured: Jordan McCane and Makenzie Tyler. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_WMS-7th-grade-basketball-team-2018.jpg The Washington Middle School seventh grade girls basketball team was recognized at halftime of the Blue Lion boys game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The team won the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament, defeating Greenfield, 17-16 and then beating Miami Trace, 29-26. The young Lady Lions finished with a record of 13-2. (l-r); Kendall Dye, Addi Chambers, Kayli Merritt, Kaelin Pfeifer, Natalie Woods, Madison Haithcock, Megan Sever, Abby Wilson, Allison Mongold and head coach Nancy Coulter. Not pictured: Jordan McCane and Makenzie Tyler. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald