Lady Panthers, Lady Lions both win Sectional titles

FRANKFORT — The Washington Lady Blue Lions and Miami Trace Lady Panthers both won Sectional championships at Adena High School Saturday afternoon.

In the first game, Miami Trace defeated Circleville, 40-29.

In the second contest, Washington outlasted Unioto, 54-51.

Both Fayette County teams are now 21-3 on the season.

It is the ninth Sectional title in school history for Washington, the first since 2013.

It is the 16th Sectional title for Miami Trace and the second in a row.

Washington was led by junior Hannah Haithcock with 14 points.

Sophomore Halli Wall and junior Bre Taylor each scored nine points and sophomore Rayana Burns scored eight.

For the Lady Panthers, senior Tanner Bryant led with 13 points.

Junior Cassidy Lovett scored 11, sophomore Shay McDonald had 10 and junior Olivia Wolffe scored five.

The District semifinals will be played Thursday at Southeastern High School.

The Lady Lions are up first, taking on the No. 1 seed Vinton County at 6:15 p.m.

Miami Trace will play the No. 3 seed Sheridan at 8 p.m.

The District championship is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

District semifinals set for Thursday