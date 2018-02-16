Thomas 6th at Worthington

Devan Thomas placed sixth in the All-around competition Thursday, Feb. 15 at Thomas Worthington High School

The Miami Trace Panther gymnasts competed at the quad meet.

The second seed in the Central District, Sheridan, completed the meet with a 140.145 to win the contest.

Thomas Worthington took second with 126.05 points while Marysville placed third with 125 points.

Miami Trace combined for a 120.40 team finish.

Thomas led her team on three of the four Olympic events, placing on two of them.

On uneven bars, Thomas was fifth out of 29 competitors with an 8.25 score.

On balance beam, Thomas was sixth out of 32 with an 8.4 score.

Thomas scored 7.85 points on floor exercise and she was sixth out of 16 in the all-around with a 32.4 score.

Miami Trace recorded three new personal high marks at the meet.

Washington High School’s Jaina Applegate set two new high scores herself as she competed on vault (6.8) and on beam (6.9).

Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School competed alongside the Miami Trace girls and chalked up her own personal best of 7.8 on vault.

The regular season is now complete.

The team is preparing for their District competition. There are four districts in the state for gymnastics and Miami Trace is a competitor within the Central District.

There will be 24 Teams competing Saturday, Feb. 24 at Worthington Kilbourne High School. Miami Trace was seeded 13th this year.

Jaina Applegate of Washington High School performs a scale to toe on balance beam. Devan Thomas of Miami Trace prepares to enter her acro connection (cartwheel/roundoff) on balance beam. Thomas placed sixth in the all-around at Thomas Worthington. Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School executes a switchleg back walkover on balance beam.