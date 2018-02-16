3 local players named All-FAC

The Frontier Athletic Conference has selected its All-FAC boys basketball team, as voted by the coaches.
Brandon Maughmer of Chillicothe is the Player of the Year. Chillicothe is the league champions with a perfect 10-0 record.
Two players from Miami Trace and one from Washington were named to the All-FAC team.
From Miami Trace, seniors Cameron Carter and Darby Tyree were named First Team, All-FAC and from Washington, junior Evan Upthegrove was named First Team, All-FAC.
First Team, All-FAC for 2017-18:
Evan Upthegrove, Washington; Cameron Carter and Darby Tyree, Miami Trace; Branden Maughmer, Jayvon Maughmer and Simon Roderick, Chillicothe; Philip Mycroft, Hillsboro and Carson Spohn and Cooper Donaldson, Jackson.
Final FAC boys basketball standings
Chillicothe 10-0
Miami Trace 7-3
Jackson 7-3
Hillsboro 3-7
McClain 2-8
Washington 1-9