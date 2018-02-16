3 local players named All-FAC

The Frontier Athletic Conference has selected its All-FAC boys basketball team, as voted by the coaches.

Brandon Maughmer of Chillicothe is the Player of the Year. Chillicothe is the league champions with a perfect 10-0 record.

Two players from Miami Trace and one from Washington were named to the All-FAC team.

From Miami Trace, seniors Cameron Carter and Darby Tyree were named First Team, All-FAC and from Washington, junior Evan Upthegrove was named First Team, All-FAC.

First Team, All-FAC for 2017-18:

Evan Upthegrove, Washington; Cameron Carter and Darby Tyree, Miami Trace; Branden Maughmer, Jayvon Maughmer and Simon Roderick, Chillicothe; Philip Mycroft, Hillsboro and Carson Spohn and Cooper Donaldson, Jackson.

Final FAC boys basketball standings

Chillicothe 10-0

Miami Trace 7-3

Jackson 7-3

Hillsboro 3-7

McClain 2-8

Washington 1-9

Cameron Carter http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Cameron-Carter-mug.jpg Cameron Carter Darby Tyree http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Darby-Tyree-mug.jpg Darby Tyree Evan Upthegrove http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Evan-Upthegrove-mug.jpg Evan Upthegrove