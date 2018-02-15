Lady Panther gymnasts compete at SW Invit.

The Miami Trace gymnastics team traveled to Beavercreek, Ohio to participate in the Southwest Individual Invitational last weekend.

Debbie Abare, a freshman, led her team as she competed on all four disciplines and placed on three of them to earn a second place in the all-around competition among 48 participants from the Dayton/Cincinnati area – (Troy, Country Day, Seven Hills, Centerville, Beavercreek, Northmont, Alter, Miamisburg, and Lakota East and Lakota West).

Abare took fourth on uneven bars (7.75) and on floor exercise (8.3) and placed 10th on vault (7.65).

Maddie Southward received third place on vault, (7.95) and 6th on floor, (8.15).

Tori Waits took third on floor (8.4) and seventh on vault (7.75).

Grace Rolfe stood in eighth for her bar routine (7.0) while Devan Thomas won floor exercise (8.7), placed seventh on vault (7.75) and 10th on bars (6.8).

Greeneview gymnast, Lizzy Valentine (a freshman who trains and competes with the Panthers as an individual competitor representing her school, earned a seventh place in the all-around (competing on all four Olympic events).

The team will compete in a quad meet at Thomas Worthington as their last regular season competition before heading into tournament action next week.