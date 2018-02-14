6 local players receive All-FAC basketball honors

The Frontier Athletic Conference has named its all league girl’s basketball team for the 2017-18 inaugural season.
The Player of the Year is senior Tanner Bryant of Miami Trace.
Miami Trace is also the FAC league champions with a perfect record of 10-0.
Five other players from Fayette County help comprise the all-conference list: from Miami Trace, senior Victoria Fliehman and junior Cassidy Lovett and from Washington High School, junior Hannah Haithcock and sophomores Shawna Conger and Rayana Burns.
FAC All-Conference basketball team for 2017-18:
Tanner Bryant, Victoria Fliehman and Cassidy Lovett, Miami Trace; Hannah Haithcock, Rayana Burns and Shawna Conger, Washington; Maddy Stegbauer, McClain; Rebekah Green, Jackson and Madi Marsh, Hillsboro.
Final FAC League records:
Miami Trace 10-0
Washington 8-2
Chillicothe 5-5
McClain 3-7
Hillsboro 2-8
Jackson 2-8