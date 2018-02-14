Posted on by

6 local players receive All-FAC basketball honors


MT’s Tanner Bryant FAC Player of the Year

Submitted article

Tanner Bryant


Rayana Burns


Victoria Fliehman


Hannah Haithcock


Cassidy Lovett


Shawna Conger


The Frontier Athletic Conference has named its all league girl’s basketball team for the 2017-18 inaugural season.

The Player of the Year is senior Tanner Bryant of Miami Trace.

Miami Trace is also the FAC league champions with a perfect record of 10-0.

Five other players from Fayette County help comprise the all-conference list: from Miami Trace, senior Victoria Fliehman and junior Cassidy Lovett and from Washington High School, junior Hannah Haithcock and sophomores Shawna Conger and Rayana Burns.

FAC All-Conference basketball team for 2017-18:

Tanner Bryant, Victoria Fliehman and Cassidy Lovett, Miami Trace; Hannah Haithcock, Rayana Burns and Shawna Conger, Washington; Maddy Stegbauer, McClain; Rebekah Green, Jackson and Madi Marsh, Hillsboro.

Final FAC League records:

Miami Trace 10-0

Washington 8-2

Chillicothe 5-5

McClain 3-7

Hillsboro 2-8

Jackson 2-8

Tanner Bryant
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Tanner-Bryant-mug-3.jpgTanner Bryant

Rayana Burns
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Rayana-Burns-mug-3.jpgRayana Burns

Victoria Fliehman
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Victoria-Fliehman-mug-3.jpgVictoria Fliehman

Hannah Haithcock
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Hannah-Haithcock-mug-3.jpgHannah Haithcock

Cassidy Lovett
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Cassidy-Lovett-mug-3.jpgCassidy Lovett

Shawna Conger
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Shawna-Conger-mug-1.jpgShawna Conger
MT’s Tanner Bryant FAC Player of the Year

Submitted article

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU