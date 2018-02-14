6 local players receive All-FAC basketball honors

The Frontier Athletic Conference has named its all league girl’s basketball team for the 2017-18 inaugural season.

The Player of the Year is senior Tanner Bryant of Miami Trace.

Miami Trace is also the FAC league champions with a perfect record of 10-0.

Five other players from Fayette County help comprise the all-conference list: from Miami Trace, senior Victoria Fliehman and junior Cassidy Lovett and from Washington High School, junior Hannah Haithcock and sophomores Shawna Conger and Rayana Burns.

FAC All-Conference basketball team for 2017-18:

Tanner Bryant, Victoria Fliehman and Cassidy Lovett, Miami Trace; Hannah Haithcock, Rayana Burns and Shawna Conger, Washington; Maddy Stegbauer, McClain; Rebekah Green, Jackson and Madi Marsh, Hillsboro.

Final FAC League records:

Miami Trace 10-0

Washington 8-2

Chillicothe 5-5

McClain 3-7

Hillsboro 2-8

Jackson 2-8

Tanner Bryant http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Tanner-Bryant-mug-3.jpg Tanner Bryant Rayana Burns http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Rayana-Burns-mug-3.jpg Rayana Burns Victoria Fliehman http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Victoria-Fliehman-mug-3.jpg Victoria Fliehman Hannah Haithcock http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Hannah-Haithcock-mug-3.jpg Hannah Haithcock Cassidy Lovett http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Cassidy-Lovett-mug-3.jpg Cassidy Lovett Shawna Conger http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Shawna-Conger-mug-1.jpg Shawna Conger

MT’s Tanner Bryant FAC Player of the Year