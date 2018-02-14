Panthers fall to Vikings, 83-71

The Miami Trace Panthers made the trip over past Chillicothe and into Vinton County to take on the Vikings Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Vikings picked up the non-conference victory, 83-71.

Vinton County improves to 13-6 on the season. The Panthers are now 10-11 overall.

Miami Trace was led by senior Darby Tyree with 28 points. He hit three threes and had a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Senior Cameron Carter scored 27 points, including hitting three three-pointers. He also had a double-double with 11 rebounds and flirted with a triple-double, leading the team with seven assists.

The Yates brothers packed an equally-powerful one-two punch for the Vikings.

Senior Naylan Yates was the game’s high scorer with 30 points. He also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Junior Nevan Yates hit eight three-point buckets en route to scoring 26 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

Senior Cameron Hamon scored 16 points and had six rebounds.

The game was tied, 21-21 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, Vinton County held a 42-39 lead.

In the third quarter, Vinton County scored 21 points to 16 for the Panthers for a 63-55 lead.

The Vikings also won the fourth quarter, 20-16 to set the final score at 83-71.

Miami Trace made 28 of 68 shots from the field for 41 percent. The Panthers made 7 of 29 three-point shots for 24 percent and were 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

The Vikings shot 48 percent for the game (28 of 58). They made 11 of 25 three-point shots for 44 percent and went 16 of 21 at the foul line for 76 percent.

Miami Trace had a season-low three turnovers. Vinton County had eight turnovers.

The Vikings had 37 rebounds to 33 for Miami Trace. Both teams had nine offensive rebounds.

Bench points were 9 to 6 in favor of Miami Trace.

Second chance points went to the Panthers, 12 to 6.

Miami Trace is back in action in the Sectional tournament going up against the McClain Tigers Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 21 18 16 16 — 71

VC 21 21 21 20 — 83

MIAMI TRACE — Darby Tyree 9 (3)-1-28; Cameron Carter 6 (3)-6-27; Austin Brown 3-1-7; Dakota Bolton 2 (1)-0-7; Austin Mathews 1-0-2; Heath Cockerill 0-0-0; Brett Lewis 0-0-0; Matt Fender 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (7)-8-71. Free throw shooting: 8 of 10 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Tyree, 3; Carter, 3; Bolton. Combined field goal shooting: 28 of 68 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 29 for 24 percent. Rebounds: 33 (9 offensive). Assists: 15. Steals: 6. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 3. Personal fouls: 17. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 12. Points off turnovers: 2.

VINTON COUNTY — Naylan Yates 7 (3)-7-30; Nevan Yates 1 (8)-0-26; Cameron Hamon 7-2-16; Gavin Arbaugh 1-4-6; Damron 0-3-3; Shawn McCarty 1-0-2; Eli Griffith 0-0-0; Noah Waddell 0-0-0; Bartoe 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (11)-16-83. Free throw shooting: 16 of 21 for 76 percent. Three-point field goals: Ne. Yates, 8; Na. Yates, 3. Combined field goal shooting: 28 of 58 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 11 of 25 for 44 percent. Rebounds: 37 (9 offensive). Assists: 17. Steals: 3. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 8. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 6. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 4.