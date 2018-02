Tickets for the Lady Lions and Blue Lions basketball tournament games are on sale now at the high school.

Stop by the high school from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. or from noon until 3 p.m. to purchase tickets.

Tickets are $5 and the school gets to keep a portion of the proceeds of all the tickets it sells.

The Lady Lions play Hillsboro Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School.

The Blue Lions also play Hillsboro on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m. at Southeastern High School.