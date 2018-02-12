MT No. 7, WHS No. 9 seed in boys tournament

The tournament drawing for the boys Division II basketball Sectional was held Sunday.

The two number one seeds are Fairland (16-3) and Sheridan (15-3).

Miami Trace (10-10) is a No. 7 seed. They will play McClain (No. 10 seed, 2-17) Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

The Washington Blue Lions (3-14) are a No. 9 seed. They will play Hillsboro Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m. at Southeastern H.S.

The winner of the Hillsboro-Washington game will play Fairland for a Sectional championship and a trip to the Convocation Center in Athens Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The winner of the McClain-Miami Trace game will play No. 2 seed Unioto (16-1) Saturday, Feb. 24 at SEHS at 3 p.m.

Jackson (No. 5 seed, 13-6) will play Waverly (No. 4 seed, 14-5) Friday at Southeastern H.S. at 6 p.m.

Chillicothe is Division I in boys basketball. They will await the winner of the Hilliard Darby versus Olentangy game on March 2 at 7 p.m. in Chillicothe.