Lady Panthers No. 9 in final AP poll

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers completed a perfect 10-0 season in the first year of the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 45-34 win over the Washington Lady Blue Lions Saturday night.

Miami Trace is ranked No. 9 in the state this week in Division II in the final AP poll of the season.

Miami Trace will open tournament play Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School against either Waverly or McClain.

The Lady Lions begin play in the tournament with a game against FAC rivals Hillsboro Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School.

Associated Press girls state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (5) 20-2 148

2. Canton McKinley (4) 19-1 146

3. Dublin Coffman (5) 21-1 142

4. Newark (4) 21-1 131

5. W. Chester Lakota W. 20-2 101

6. Solon 19-2 98

7. Mason (1) 19-3 82

8. Stow-Munroe Falls 19-2 64

9. Wadsworth 18-2 45

10. Tol. Notre Dame 17-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.

DIVISION II

1. Beloit W. Branch (15) 21-0 176

2. Bellevue 20-1 133

3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 16-2 118

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 20-2 108

5. Trotwood-Madison 19-2 93

6. Tol. Rogers 17-3 83

7. Germantown Valley View 19-2 79

8. Zanesville Maysville 18-2 60

9. Miami Trace 19-3 51

10. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (13) 21-1 163

2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3) 18-0 131

3. Kirtland 21-0 114

4. Doylestown Chippewa 20-0 104

5. Archbold (1) 19-1 87

6. Cols. Africentric 19-3 79

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 19-1 74

8. Waynesville 21-1 65

9. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 41

10. Minford 20-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Waterford (11) 20-1 171

2. Ottoville (4) 19-1 164

3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3) 22-0 140

4. Minster 17-3 117

5. Fairfield Christian 18-2 104

6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 18-2 75

7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 18-4 42

8. Ft. Recovery 15-4 38

9. Cornerstone Christian (1) 15-5 35

10. Arcadia 17-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13.