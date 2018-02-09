Crusaders beat Wayside, Hillsboro Christian Schools

The Fayette Christian boys basketball team returned to action after the holiday break and picked up some wins before heading into tournament action.

The Crusaders lost at home to High Street Christian, 66-47. It was the second loss to High Street within a three week period.

High Street jumped out to a 15-10 first quarter lead then used a 25-12 advantage to take a 40-22 halftime lead. The Crusaders won the fourth period 20-7 in a late charge to catch up but fell short to drop to 0-5 overall.

Noah Gibbs led the team with 21 points including hitting five three-pointers. Lane Hufford added 12 points. Other scorers were Nicholas Epifano with eight and Spencer Hanusik and Michael Miller with three points each.

The Crusaders a few days later would travel to Wayside Christian Academy and recorded their first win of the season, 46-41.

Nicholas Epifano and Noah Gibbs led the Crusaders with 19 points each. Epifano hit four three-pointers while Gibbs hit three threes. Spencer Hanusik, Lane Hufford, Tyler Havens and Aaron Turner all chipped in two points each.

The third period was the difference in the contest as the Crusaders (1-5) trailing 25-22 at the half responded with an 11-4 margin that gave them a four point lead (33-29) going into the final period.

The Crusaders, now on a roll, picked up their second win in a row with a 57-40 win over Hillsboro Christian.

The Crusaders (2-5) had three players in double figures led by Nicholas Epifano with his second straight 19-point game.

Lane Hufford had 16 points and Aaron Turner added 10 points.

Both Epifano and Hufford had double digits rebound totals as well. Noah Gibbs hit two three-pointers finishing with eight points. Spencer Hanusik and Michael Miller had two points each.

Brayden Jones led Hillsboro with 13 points.

The Crusaders scored 21 points in the first half but exploded with a 25-4 third period that sealed the win.

Next up will be the first annual Fayette Christian School Winter Basketball Invitational. Scheduled to be a part of the four-team tournaments besides Fayette Christian will be Cozzadale Baptist, Mentor Christian and Wayside Christian Academy.