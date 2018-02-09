Lady Lions raise awareness for breast cancer

The Washington Lady Blue Lions held a Pink Out night to raise awareness for breast cancer on Jan. 31, 2018, the night of the McClain game. Above are the Lady Lions wearing their Pink Out t-shirts (front, l-r); Halli Wall, Tabby Woods, Bre Taylor, Maddy Garrison, Kassidy Hines; (back, l-r); Hannah Haithcock, Maddy Jenkins, Rayana Burns and Shawna Conger.
