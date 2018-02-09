Itinerary for rivalry day announced

Saturday promises to be an exciting afternoon and evening of basketball, Fayette County style, as there will be four games played at Washington High School with close rivals Miami Trace.

The junior-varsity boys game is first at 3 p.m., followed by the girls junior-varsity game at 4:30 p.m.

The varsity boys game is 6 p.m. and the girls varsity game, which will determine if Miami Trace wins the outright Frontier Athletic Conference championship or if there will be co-champions in the inaugural season of the FAC, tips at 7:30 p.m.

Also Saturday, prior to the boys varsity game, the co-champions of middle school wrestling, Miami Trace and Washington, will be recognized.

Brooklynn Stanley of Washington High School and Khenadi Grubb of Miami Trace High School will sing the National Anthem.

During halftime of the boys varsity game there will be a performance by the Lady Lion cheerleaders.

Also at the half, there will be a proclamation from the Fayette County Commissioners for the 1,000-point scorers this season: Hannah Haithcock of Washington and Victoria Fliehman and Tanner Bryant of Miami Trace, presented by Dale Lynch, David Lewis, Tom Bailey and parents.

Prior to the girls varsity game, Washington will honor its lone senior, Maddy Garrison.

Washington’s Jocelyn Trimmer will sing the National Anthem.

At halftime of the girls varsity game, there will be a performance by the Lady Lions Dance Team and also recognition of all First Team, All-FAC wrestlers and bowlers from Miami Trace and Washington High Schools.

Washington girls Sectional basketball tickets will be on sale from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Lady Lions open tournament play against FAC opponent Hillsboro Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School.

A Travis Shaw jersey will be raffled off with the proceeds going to the Blue Lion baseball program.

There will be a Restore the Roar 50/50 raffle.