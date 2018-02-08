MTYFP seeking coaches

The Miami Trace Youth Football Program would like to announce openings for additional coaching positions.

The MTYFP is seeking men of all ages, experienced or not experienced, who are interested in helping our youth develop into bright young men for our future. Our objectives are to provide an enjoyable experience while teaching fundamentals, character development, good sportsmanship, and respect.

Coaches will receive mentorship, training, professional clinics and courses, certifications, and coaching apparel at no cost.

If you have a passion to get started or would like to get back into coaching, please contact the program at mtyfp@outlook.com or call 740-463-9105.