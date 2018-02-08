Miami Trace gymnasts 3rd at Invit.

The Miami Trace gymnastic team participated in an invitational tournament held at Dayton Academy. Miamisburg won the contest with a team score of 135.05.

Anderson placed second with 126 points while Miami Trace stood in third at 120.75.

Miami Trace recorded five new high marks at the meet.

Devan Thomas attained two of those improved scores.

Thomas completed the meet in 6th place in the all-around (32.85). She was third on uneven bars (8.35), sixth on balance beam (8.1) and eighth on vault (8.2).

Teammates also achieving new personal best marks were: Grace Rolfe (8.1) vault, Tori Waits (8.2) vault and Maddi Southward (8.05) vault. The group also achieved a team high 32.55 on vault.

Lizzy Valentine, who trains and competes with the Panther team, is a Greeneview student athlete. Valentine is a freshman. This tournament was her first meet. Valentine scored a 7.3 on uneven bars and a 7.05 on balance beam.

The group will travel to Dayton this weekend to compete in the Southwest District Individual Tournament.