Whiteoak beats Blue Lions, 47-41

MOWRYSTOWN — Whiteoak stretched their current win streak to four games following a hard-fought victory over the Washington Blue Lions on Tuesday, 47-41.

Both teams came out ready to play in the first quarter and through the first six minutes of the game the Wildcats were leading by one point at 11-10. Over the final two minutes of the period the Wildcats outscored the Blue Lions 7-2 to take an 18-12 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter was similar to the first as Washington climbed to within two points at 20-18 with six minutes to play in the half. At the 3:27 mark of the quarter the Miguel O’Flaherty hit a layup in transition to bring Washington within three at 23-20. Whiteoak finished the quarter on a six to nothing run to take a 29-20 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter the Blue Lions opened on a 7-0 run to get within two points at 29-27. But, the Wildcats had an answer as they closed the quarter on a seven point run of their own to send the game to the fourth quarter with a score of 36-27.

Whiteoak extended their lead to 13 points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and held a 10 point lead with 4:46 to play in the game.

Washington stormed back in the closing minutes as Steward and Blaise Tayese scored seven unanswered points for the Blue Lions to pull within three points at 40-37 with with just over a minute to play. However, it was too little too late for Washington as the Wildcats converted at the charity stripe down the stretch to secure the victory.

Whiteoak head coach Blake Kibler talked about the game that Atlee Carr had for the Wildcats.

“Atlee came on fire, he was ready to play. He starts it on the defensive end and he does a really good job defensively. He got hot in the first half with three triples and played a really good half of basketball,” said Kibler.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W’oak 18 11 8 10 — 47

WCH 12 8 7 14 — 41

Whiteoak: T.Yeager 2(3)-1/6-14; Skinner 2-3/4-7; Crowe 1-0/2-2; Carr (3)-2/2-11; Rand 3-7/11-13. TOTALS: 8(6)-13/25-47.

Washington: Lynch 1-0/2-2; Steward 1(2)-2/4-10; O’Flaherty 4-0/2-8; Leisure (1)-3; Tayese 5-1/3-11; Rarick 2(1)-7. TOTALS: 15(4)-3/10-41.

Washington sophomore Miguel O'Flaherty takes a shot over Whiteoak's Atlee Carr during a non-conference game at Whiteoak High School Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

By Ryan Applegate rapplegate@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

