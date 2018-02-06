Blue Lions fall to Adena, 63-52

FRANKFORT — The Washington Blue Lions made the trip over into Ross County Saturday, Feb. 3 to take on the Adena Warriors of the Scioto Valley Conference.

Adena won this game, 63-52.

Both teams made 14 two-point baskets.

Adena made seven threes to five for Washington and the Warriors went 13 of 16 from the free throw line to 10 of 19 for the Blue Lions.

Junior Zach Fout of Adena was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points.

Junior Dillon Steward led the Blue Lions with 23 points.

Freshman Jarrett Garrison scored 15 and senior J.D. Blevins had eight points for Adena and sophomores Trevor Rarick and Miguel O’Flaherty each scored eight points and junior Blaise Tayese scored seven for Washington.

“We played really well at times and made very poor decisions at others,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff. “It was about a four-point game with five minutes to go and we had too many turnovers and missed assignments on defense.

“Adena made shots and also made the correct plays coming down the stretch,” Bartruff said. “Coach Bradley’s kids played hard, congrats to them.”

Washington’s game with Lynchburg-Clay, a make-up set for Monday, Feb. 12, has been cancelled and will not be made up, according to Blue Lion Athletic Director Mark Bihl.

Washington has a make-up game tonight (weather permitting) at Hillsboro.

The Blue Lions (3-14) will host the Panthers of Miami Trace Saturday. There will be a total of four games, starting with the j-v boys at 3 p.m. and followed by the j-v girls at 4:30 p.m.

The varsity boys play at 6 p.m. and the varsity girls have a starting time of 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 18 10 10 15 — 53

A 12 18 15 14 — 62

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 0 (1)-1-4; Dillon Steward 7 (1)-6-23; Ross Matthews Jr. 0 (1)-0-3; Miguel O’Flaherty 4-0-8; Blaise Tayese 2-3-7; Trevor Rarick 1 (2)-0-8. TOTALS 14 (5)-10-53. Free throw shooting: 10 of 19 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Rarick, 2; Lynch, Steward, Matthews Jr.

ADENA — J.D. Blevins 3-2-8; Zach Fout 4 (4)-4-24; Ethan Cunningham 1-1-3; Preston Sykes 1-0-2; Logan Bennett 0 (1)-0-3; Caleb Foglesong 2-0-4; Jacob Shipley 0 (1)-0-3; Jarrett Garrison 3 (1)-6-15. TOTALS — 14 (7)-13-62. Free throw shooting: 13 of 16 for 81 percent. Three-point field goals: Fout, 4; Bennett, Shipley, Garrison.