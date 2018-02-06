Washington Little League announces sign-ups for 2018 season

Washington Little League announces the following important dates and details for kids ages 6-12 interested in playing Little League baseball in 2018.

Little League registration will be held at the new Washington Middle School cafeteria on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. You need only attend one of the dates.

2018 Fees are $50 for Minors division players and $55 for Majors division players.

Requirements for eligibility: All players will need to provide a copy of their birth certificate. Players born between May 1, 2005 and August 31, 2012 are eligible to participate in WLL.

Minors Division: This year Washington Little League has decided to eliminate the pitching machine. The Minors division will now be “Coach Pitch.” Please note any new 6-year-old players will need to show proof that they have completed at least one year of Tee Ball.

Majors Division: As always, this division is “Kid Pitch.”

Tryouts: For new players and players moving from the Minors to the Majors division, tryouts will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the old Washington Middle School building.

A second opportunity to try out will be held on Tuesday, March 6 from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. also at the old Middle School. Please plan to wait outside the gym until after the school teams are finished.

If anyone has questions about any of the dates and details please contact WLL President, Tyler St. Clair at (740) 463-4827.