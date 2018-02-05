GRC tops Lady Panthers, 44-27

IRONTON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers made the trip down to the Ohio River to Ironton High School to take on George Rogers Clark of Kentucky in the Ironton Shootout.

GRC, ranked No. 19 in the state of Kentucky, defeated Miami Trace, ranked No. 10 this week in Division II by the Associated Press, 44-27.

Senior Tanner Bryant led Miami Trace in scoring with 11 points and in rebounds with seven.

Junior Olivia Wolffe had seven points.

Wolffe, Cassidy Lovett and Olivia Fliehman each had three rebounds.

Hayley Harrison was the game’s leading scorer for George Rogers Clark with 14 points. Malena Bell had 11 points and Kennedy Igo scored eight.

It was a very fast start for GRC as they took a 16-2 first quarter lead.

Miami Trace outscored GRC 13-7 in the second quarter to put the halftime score at 23-15 in favor of GRC.

George Rogers Clark won the third quarter, 9-6 and the fourth quarter, 12-6 for the 44-27 final.

Miami Trace was 11 of 32 from the floor for 34 percent and 3 of 12 from behind the three-point line for 25 percent.

George Rogers Clark was 17 of 42 for 40 percent overall and 4 of 8 from three-point range for 50 percent.

GRC had 14 offensive rebounds. Miami Trace had 19 total rebounds, seven offensive.

Miami Trace, now. 17-3 overall, is back at home Thursday against Fairfield Union with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 2 13 6 6 — 27

GRC 16 7 9 12 — 44

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 3-1-7; Cassidy Lovett 0-0-0; Becca Ratliff 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 1 (1)-0-5; Olivia Fliehman 1-0-2; Morgan Miller 1-0-2; Tanner Bryant 2 (2)-1-11. TOTALS — 8 (3)-2-27. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Bryant, 2; McDonald. Combined field goal shooting: 11 of 32 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 19 (7 offensive). Turnovers: 23.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — Jazmin Flowers 1-2-4; Malena Bell 4 (1)-0-11; Kennedy Igo 3-2-8; Shelbi Wilson 1-0-2; Tyra Flowers 2-1-5; Hayley Harrison 2 (3)-1-14. TOTALS — 13 (4)-6-44. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Combined field goal shooting: 17 of 42 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Offensive rebounds: 14. Turnovers: 15.