Tanks top Panthers, 60-46

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers played a historic final game in the Panther Pit Friday night against Jackson.

After a tough loss in that FAC contest, Miami Trace visited Ross County Saturday for a game against a very good Unioto Shermans team.

Unioto won this game, 60-46. The Shermans improved to 15-1 with the win.

Miami Trace is now 10-10 on the season.

Panther senior Darby Tyree and Unioto senior Logan Swackhammer shared the high-scoring honors for the game, both with 20 points. Tyree had a double-double with 11 rebounds. He also led the Panthers with four steals.

Senior Cameron Carter scored 19 for the Panthers. He also had two assists and two steals.

Junior Austin Brown had nine rebounds and blocked three shots for Miami Trace.

Senior Brandon Kennedy had 11 points for the Shermans.

Senior Gabe Fisher led Unioto with 11 rebounds to go along with eight points.

Junior Chance Smith had eight rebounds and nine points for the Tanks.

Miami Trace had a good start to the game, leading 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Things only got closer from there in the second quarter as Unioto put 18 on the board to 14 for the Panthers, knotting the game at 31-31.

The third quarter was costly for the Panthers as Unioto scored 19 points to seven for Miami Trace.

The 12-point lead was enough for the Shermans as they outscored the Panthers by two points in the fourth quarter for the 14-point victory.

Unioto had the better shooting night, looking at the percentages.

The Tanks made 22 of 48 field goal attempts for 45 percent to 19 of 57 for 33 percent for Miami Trace.

The Shermans shot very well from three-point range, making 8 of 18 for 44 percent. The Panthers connected on 6 of 23 three-pointers for 26 percent.

Miami Trace will play at Washington High School against the Blue Lions Saturday.

There will be a total of two girls games and two boys games that day.

The boys j-v game starts at 3 p.m., followed by the girls j-v game at 4:30 p.m.

The boys varsity is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the girls varsity game has a start time of 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 17 14 7 8 — 46

U 13 18 19 10 — 60

MIAMI TRACE — Darby Tyree 6 (2)-2-20; Cameron Carter 5 (3)-0-19; Heath Cockerill 1 (1)-0-5; Austin Brown 1-0-2; Brett Lewis 0-0-0; Austin Mathews 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (6)-2-46. Free throw shooting: 2 of 2. Three-point field goals: Carter, 3; Tryee, 2; Cockerill. Combined field goal shooting: 19 of 57 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 23 for 26 percent. Rebounds: 29 (9 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 7. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 12. Personal fouls: 13. Bench points: 0. Second chance points; 9. Points off turnovers: 10.

UNIOTO — Logan Swackhammer 3 (4)-2-20; Peyton Hill 5-2-12; Brandon Kennedy 2 (2)-1-11; Chance Smith 0 (2)-3-9; Gabe Fisher 4-0-8; Gabe McBee 0-0-0; Cade McKee 0-0-0; Nick Adkins 0-0-0; Justin Manson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (8)-8-60. Free throw shooting: 8 of 13 for 61 percent. Three-point field goals: Swackhammer, 4; Kennedy, 2; Smith, 2. Combined field goal shooting: 22 of 48 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 18 for 44 percent. Rebounds: 33 (6 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 9. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 8. Bench points: 11. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 12.