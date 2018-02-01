MT honors 1985-86 girls team

Miami Trace High School continued honoring past champion basketball teams at halftime of the Miami Trace-Jackson game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Mel Arnold, above, was the lone team member in attendance. She holds the Gold Basketball the team won for winning the South Central Ohio League. The team finished with a record of 18-3. The team was ranked as high as No. 10 in the state in Division AAA. The team was comprised of Arnold, Debbie Alkire, Karen Wilk, Tina Juillerat, Mary Jo Smith, Lori Grenno, Jenny Alkire, Regina Vernon, Kim Burns, Jan VonBargen and the head coach was Misty Cox. Greeno was First Team, All-SCOL, First Team, All-District and Special Mention, All-Ohio; VonBargen was First Team, All-SCOL and Juillerat, a member of the 1,000-point club, was First Team, All-SCOL, Southeast District Player of the Year and Third Team, All-Ohio.

