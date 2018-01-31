Lady Lions roll over McClain, 57-25

The Washington Lady Blue Lions, ranked No. 11 in the state in Division II by the Associated Press, hosted the McClain Tigers Wednesday in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up.

After a close first quarter, Washington pulled away for a 57-25 victory. It was a quick bounce-back from a tough two-point loss at North Adams on Monday.

Washington was led by sophomore Shawna Conger who poured in a game-high 19 points, including hitting four of her team’s six three-point field goals.

Junior Hannah Haithcock scored 12 points and sophomore Rayana Burns had eight points.

Haithcock had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Burns had four rebounds, three steals and four assists.

Junior Bre Taylor had four rebounds, one steal and two assists.

Conger had five rebounds and three assists and senior Maddy Garrison had two steals.

For McClain, junior Maddy Stegbauer led with 14 points.

Freshman Jaelyn Pitzer was next with five points.

The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.

By the halftime break, Washington was in front, 20-14.

The Lady Lions took the game over in the second half, outscoring McClain 12-2 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 32-16.

In the fourth quarter, Washington scored 25 to nine points for McClain.

“We started off a little slow,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and weren’t able to connect at the rim.

“We did much better during the second half,” Leach said. “We were more alert and active on defense. During the third quarter we only gave up two points.

“Shawna shot the ball extremely well this evening and really got us going, along with the charge Maddy took.

“It’s nice to look back from the first time we played them until now and see the growth we have made as a team.”

Washington (now 17-2 on the season) will be playing Chesapeake in the Ironton Shootout Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 10 12 25 — 57

Mc 10 4 2 9 — 25

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 3-2-8; Maddy Garrison 1-0-2; Bre Taylor 0 (1)-2-5; Kassidy Hines 1 (1)-2-7; Tabby Woods 0-2-2; Halli Wall 1-0-2; Shawna Conger 3 (4)-1-19; Maddy Jenkins 0-0-0; Hannah Haithcock 4-4-12; Cloe Copas 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (6)-13-57. Free throw shooting: 13 of 16 for 81 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 4; Taylor, Hines.

McCLAIN — Maddy Stegbauer 6-2-14; Cierra Bolendar 0-0-0; Emma Stegbauer 0-1-1; Macie Adams 0-0-0; Kelli Uhrig 0-0-0; Hunter Scott 1-0-2; Kyla Burchett 0 (1)-0-3; Bryn Karnes 0-0-0; Hannah Smith 0-0-0; Mikenzie Coleman 0-0-0; Jaelyn Pitzer 0 (1)-2-5; Bri Weller 0-0-0. TOTALS — 7 (2)-5-25. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Burchett, Pitzer.

Washington junior Tabby Woods (20) puts up a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Tabby-Woods-vs-McClain-1-31-2018.jpg Washington junior Tabby Woods (20) puts up a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at Washington High School. Photo by Mary Kay West