MT 3rd at McDonald’s Invit.

The Miami Trace Panthers came in third place in the Miami Trace/McDonald’s wrestling invitational held Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Panther Pit.

It was the final such wrestling match that will ever be held in the storied, old gymnasium.

Warren won the tournament with 222.5 points.

Logan Elm was second with 205.5 points, followed by the Panthers with 192 points.

The Panthers had one weight class champion, Mcale Callahan at 126 pounds.

Miami Trace’s Storm Duffy was second at 120 pounds.

Jack Anders placed second at 182 pounds, Dalton Bartley was second at 220 pounds and Grant DeBruin was second at heavyweight.

Graham Carson was third at 113 pounds.

In the first round, Callahan pinned Jacob Lawler of Madison Plains in 2:37.

In the third round, Callahan pinned Gabe Wilson of Deer Park in 4:46.

In the fourth round, Callahan posted a tech fall over Garrett Simmons of Adena, 19-4.

In the sixth round, Callahan defeated Nathan Bryan of Wyoming by tech fall, 17-2.

In the finals, Callahan decisioned Jordan Hoselton of Zane Trace, 4-3.

Duffy went 3-2 on the day.

He began with a pin of Michael Cline of Greenville in 25 seconds.

Duffy then lost a 7-2 decision to Dylan Hartranft of Logan Elm.

In his next match, Duffy defeated Caleb Lake of Chillicothe, 5-4.

In the semifinals, Duffy beat Austin Lacey of Greenville, 4-3.

In the finals, Duffy lost to Elijah Ross of Warren, 11-4.

Anders went 4-1 in the tournament.

He started out with a pin of Skyler Graves of Zane Trace in 1:16.

In the next match, Anders pinned Sebastian Jimenez of Franklin Heights in 31 seconds.

His next match also resulted in a pin, this one in 3:20 over Christian Algoe of Logan Elm.

In the semifinals, Anders earned a 10-2 major decision over Justin Eyler of Brookville.

In the championship match, Anders fell 4-1 to Ronnie Hill of Warren.

Bartley went 3-1 at the McDonald’s Invitational.

In the first round, Bartley pinned Colton McCartney of Greenville in 2:44.

In his second match, Bartley pinned Collin Roar of Logan Elm in 2:17.

In his third match, Bartley won a 4-3 decision to Ricky Hammond of Taylor.

In the championship match, Bartley lost a tough 3-2 decision to Cole Maxson of Chillicothe.

DeBruin went 3-2 on the day.

His tournament began with a loss by pin to Day’Myrin Jones of Franklin Heights in 1:18.

DeBruin pinned Joey Kendrick of Madison in 53 seconds.

He then pinned Donte Ballinger of Aiken in 5:06.

DeBruin won a 6-4 decision over Jon Mitchell of Brookville.

In the championship match, DeBruin came full circle, once again facing Jones of Franklin. This time, Jones got a pin in 36 seconds.

Dylan Arnold placed fourth for the Panthers at 160 pounds. He went 3-2 on the day.

In his first match, Arnold pinned Seth Runyon of Taylor in 1:05.

He next won a 7-3 decision over Brendan Graves of Adena.

Arnold then pinned teammate Ashton Curtis in 1:32.

Arnold was pinned by Caleb Linton of Logan Elm in 3:11.

In the finals, Arnold was pinned by Devin Oligee of Madison in 53 seconds.

Carson went 4-1 at the tournament.

His run began with a pin of Bailey Larson of Brookville in 5:30.

Next, Carson pinned Kaleb Frankopolous of Zane Trace in 1:33.

Carson then picked up another pin, over Qwauntez Little of Aiken in 20 seconds.

Carson next had a tough loss to Garret Tilton of Madison, 8-6 in overtime.

In the match for third place, Carson won an 8-1 decision over Cole Coleman of Warren.

Wes Gandee placed sixth at 132 pounds and Jaymon Flaugher was sixth at 138 pounds.

Gandee went 1-3 on the day.

His tournament began with a 17-2 tech fall loss to Isaac Bennett of Logan Elm.

Gandee was pinned by Dean Hurd of Greenville in 1:41.

Gandee won a major decision of Robby Martini of Taylor, 18-4.

After a bye in the next round, Gandee lost to Martini of Taylor, 6-5.

Flaugher went 3-2 at the tournament.

He began with a pin of Will Lawless of Taylor in 1:17.

Flaugher then lost a 10-8 decision to Logan McDowell of Zane Trace.

Flaugher pinned Grant Goodgames of Wyoming in 1:44.

He pinned Faviano DiPaolo of Centennial in 19 seconds.

In the match for fifth place, Flaugher lost to Alex Monnig of Brookville, 8-6.

Miami Trace will be in action Wednesday in the team tournament at Springfield Northwestern High School.

The Panthers will wrestle the Warriors and Urbana will take on Wapakoneta.

The winners of those respective matches will face off for a Regional championship and a trip to the State quarterfinals on Feb. 11.

Miami Trace's Mcale Callahan wrestles an opponent from Cincinnati Wyoming during the Miami Trace/McDonald's Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Callahan won the 126-pound weight class title. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace's Storm Duffy wrestles at 120 pounds during the MT/McDonald's Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Duffy placed second in the tournament in his weight class. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Graham Carson of Miami Trace (left) wrestles Garret Tilton of Madison at 113 pounds in the semifinals of the Miami Trace/McDonald's Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Carson placed third at the tournament. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Jack Anders applies pressure to Justin Eyler of Brookville at 182 pounds Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Anders won this match, 10-2 and placed second in the Miami Trace/McDonald's tournament. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace's Dylan Arnold looks to control Caleb Linton of Logan Elm in a 160-pound match at the Miami Trace/McDonald's Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Luke Henry of Miami Trace (at left) wrestles Luke Williams of Brookville at 170 pounds in the Miami Trace/McDonald's Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace's Alex Smith (on top) wrestles Alex Monnig of Brookville at 138 pounds during the Miami Trace/McDonald's Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace's Jaymon Flaugher, at right, looks to turn Falviano DiPaolo of Centennial at 138 pounds during the Miami Trace/McDonald's Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Flaugher won this match by pin in 19 seconds. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos