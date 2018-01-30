Third quarter costs Lady Lions at NA

SEAMAN — The Washington Lady Blue Lions made the trip down to North Adams High School for a non-conference game Monday, Jan. 29.

North Adams won the game, 55-53.

The Lady Lions, ranked No. 11 in the State this week in Division II, suffered just their second loss of the season against 16 victories.

Junior Hannah Haithcock was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. She also led her team with eight rebounds and five blocked shots.

Sophomore Rayana Burns scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Washington held a 16-13 lead at the end of the first half.

By halftime, Washington was in front, 29-28.

The third quarter really hurt the Lady Lions as North Adams scored 19 points to 6 for Washington.

Washington a lot of that back, winning the fourth quarter, 18-8, but falling short in the end by a deuce.

North Adams shot three-points extremely well Monday, making 8 of 16, while the Lady Lions connected on 2 of 12.

Washington made 24 of 51 shots for 47 percent to 19 of 41 for North Adams for 46 percent.

Washington out-rebounded North Adams, 30-24.

The Lady Lions did well in the paint, with 38 points to 18 for North Adams.

North Adams had 24 turnovers to 19 for Washington.

“We knew going into tonight North Adams would be a tough game,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “They have eight experienced seniors and are having a great season with only two losses on the year. They have beaten some quality teams like Southeastern and Eastern Brown.

“(North Adams) shot the ball extremely well,” Leach said. “Any time you shoot 50 percent behind the arc you are going to have a really good chance of winning the game.

“On our end, the way the girls ended the game was outstanding,” Leach said. “To be down 15 points with five minutes to go and have an opportunity to win at the end was very exciting. The fight in our team was impressive. They never gave up and I am extremely proud of them for that.

“We had one bad quarter (the third) and it hurt us in the long run,” Leach said. “Hopefully we will learn from our mistakes tonight and bounce back on Wednesday.”

Washington has a ‘Pink Out’ game Wednesday at home against McClain. The j-v play first at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 16 13 6 18 — 53

NA 13 15 19 8 — 55

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 7-1-13; Maddy Garrison 2-0-4; Bre Taylor 3-0-6; Kassidy Hines 1-0-2; Tabby Woods 0-0-0; Halli Wall 1-0-2; Shawna Conger 1 (1)-0-5; Maddy Jenkins 0-0-0; Hannah Haithcock 7 (1)-2-19. TOTALS — 22 (2)-3-53. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, Haithcock. Combined field goal shooting: 24 of 51 for 47 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 17 percent. Rebounds: 30 (15 offensive). Transition points: 6. Points off turnovers: 16. Second chance points: 10. Points in the paint: 38. Assists: 13. Deflections: 18. Steals: 11. Blocks: 5. Turnovers: 19. Personal fouls: 14. Charges taken: 1.

NORTH ADAMS — Combined field goal shooting: 19 of 41 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 16 for 50 percent. Rebounds: 24 (9 offensive). Transition points: 0. Points off turnovers: 17. Second chance points: 9. Assists: 17. Deflections: 15. Steals: 7. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 24. Personal fouls: 14. Charges taken: 1.

Washington senior Maddy Garrison puts up a shot at North Adams in a non-conference game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Maddy-Garrison-at-North-Adams-1-29-2018.jpg Washington senior Maddy Garrison puts up a shot at North Adams in a non-conference game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Courtesy photo