Bobcats beat Blue Lions, 62-29

The Washington Blue Lions hosted a team Saturday night that they were affiliated with two leagues ago.

Back in the 1990’s the Blue Lions were a member of the now defunct Buckeye Athletic Conference. The Grandview Heights Bobcats were also a member of that conference.

The Bobcats came to town Saturday and defeated the Blue Lions, 62-29.

Junior Dillon Steward led the Blue Lions with 11 points.

Sophomore Trevor Rarick was next with nine points.

Grandview Heights had three players in double figures, led by L. Lachey with 17.

J. Johannasen had 14 points and M. Day scored 10.

After a close first quarter, the game became a struggle for the Blue Lions.

Grandview Heights led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats went on a run, outscoring Washington 20-5 in the second quarter to take a 33-16 halftime lead.

Grandview Heights won the third quarter, 20-8 to take a 53-24 lead after three quarters of play.

“They are really well-coached and they play hard,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said of the Bobcats.

“At the end of the day, there’s really not a whole lot to say,” Bartruff said. “We played a decent first quarter and then, after that, they just physically manhandled us.

“We started in zone and we talked about a couple of kids that we had to get out on,” Bartruff said. “We couldn’t give them space. We gave them space and they made shots. They were way bigger and more physical than us.

“We tried so switch some screens and they took advantage of that,” Bartruff said. “When we had to sit down and play them man-to-man, I knew we were going to have trouble guarding them.

“We just quit, honestly,” Bartruff said. “We did. I’m embarrassed for Blue Lion basketball. Regardless of the score in the second half, we had kids on the floor who just weren’t playing hard. We have some soul-searching to do over the weekend. This is probably the worst loss we’ve had all season and we’ve had some bad ones.

“The thing that stands out to me is we just quit,” Bartruff said. “That says a lot about a basketball team.”

Washington (now 3-11 on the season) will play at Waverly Tuesday night and host the McClain Tigers Friday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 5 8 5 — 29

GH 13 20 20 9 — 62

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 0-0-0; Dillon Steward 2 (2)-1-11; Evan Upthegrove 0-0-0; Ross Matthews Jr. 0-0-0; Miguel O’Flaherty 0-0-0; Garitt Leisure 0 (1)-0-3; Blaise Tayese 2-2-6; Trevor Rarick 3 (1)-0-9; Drew Moats 0-0-0. TOTALS — 7 (4)-3-29. Free throw shooting: 3 of 5 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Steward, 2; Leisure, Rarick. Field goal shooting: 11 of 37 for 30 percent. Turnovers: 16.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS — J. Lachey 3-0-6; B. Collier 2 (1)-0-7; J. Johannasen 3 (2)-2-14; J. Hollar 0-0-0; A. Cinoone 1-0-2; L. Trares 0-0-0; M. Day 4-2-10; L. Lachey 7-3-17; C. Cabbs 0-0-0; K. Casey 1-0-2; E. Hall 2-0-4. TOTALS — 23 (3)-7-62. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Johannasen, 2; Collier. Field goal shooting: 26 of 43 for 60 percent. Turnovers: 9.

Bobcats win j-v game over Blue Lions

In the j-v game Saturday night, Grandview Heights defeated Washington, 41-20.

Gabe Arazo and Ross Matthews Jr. shared the scoring lead for Washington, each with six points. Both players each hit two three-point field goals.

Mitchell Lotz scored five points, including one three-point shot; Eli Lynch scored two points and Hayden Burke had one point.

Cribbs and Travis each scored nine points to lead the scoring for Grandview Heights.

Washington junior Dillon Steward (2) puts up a shot during a non-conference game against Grandview Heights Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington is sophomore Miguel O’Flaherty. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Dillon-Steward-v-Grandview-Heights-1-27-2018.jpg Washington junior Dillon Steward (2) puts up a shot during a non-conference game against Grandview Heights Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington is sophomore Miguel O’Flaherty.