Lady Panthers beat Chillicothe, 43-34

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers improved to 8-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and 16-2 overall with a 43-34 win at Chillicothe over the Lady Cavaliers Saturday, Jan. 27.

Sophomore Shay McDonald was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 15 points. She also had five rebounds.

Senior Tanner Bryant scored eight points and led her team with 11 rebounds.

Junior Becca Ratliff scored seven points.

Junior Cassidy Lovett and freshman Olivia Fliehman both had four rebounds.

Miami Trace is ranked No. 7 in the State in Division II by the Associated Press in the latest weekly prep poll released Monday.

Chillicothe senior Shawnee Smith led her team with 14 points.

Sophomore McKenzie Greene was next with six points.

Miami Trace led at the end of a low-scoring first quarter, 6-4.

At halftime, Chillicothe had edged into the lead, 18-17.

The game was tied, 28-28 after three quarters of play.

Miami Trace saved the best for last, outscoring Chillicothe 15-6 in the fourth quarter to take the 43-34 lead.

Miami Trace will be back at home Wednesday night for Senior Night against Jackson. The j-v game starts things off at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 11 11 15 — 43

C 4 14 10 6 — 34

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 1-0-2; Cassidy Lovett 2-2-6; Becca Ratliff 0 (2)-1-7; Shay McDonald 4 (2)-1-15; Tori Evans 0-0-0; Olivia Fliehman 1-2-4; Tanner Bryant 4-0-8; Morgan Miller 0-1-1. TOTALS — 12 (4)-7-43. Free throw shooting: 7 of 15 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Ratliff, 2; McDonald, 2. Combined field goal shooting: 16 of 51 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Rebounds: 29 (8 offensive). Turnovers: 12.

CHILLICOTHE — McKenzie Greene 3-0-6; Julia Hall 0 (1)-0-3; Meliah Johnson 1-1-3; Olivia Johnson 1-0-2; Hayden Price 0-2-2; Shawnice Smith 2-0-4; Shawnee Smith 3 (1)-5-14; Alysia Cunningham 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (2)-12-34. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Offensive rebounds: 6. Turnovers: 22.