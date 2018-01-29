Washington beats Fairfield, 50-40

The Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted a make-up game with the Lady Lions of Fairfield High School (Leesburg) Saturday afternoon.

Washington won the game, 50-40.

The Blue and White Lady Lions are now 16-1 on the season.

In the newest Associated Press poll, released Monday afternoon, Washington is ranked No. 11 in the State in Division II.

The Red and White Lady Lions are now 12-4 on the season.

Washington was led by Hannah Haithcock who poured in a game-high 20 points. It was another double-double performance for the junior with 14 rebounds, four of which were on the offensive glass.

Sophomore Halli Wall scored nine points and sophomore Rayana Burns scored seven. Burns had seven rebounds and led her team with five assists.

Senior Grace Shope led Fairfield with 15 points.

Junior Brianna Barnes scored 12 points and led with 11 rebounds.

“We had too many turnovers down the stretch toward the end of the game,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “I thought we did a decent job from the beginning and throughout the third quarter. Then, at the end, we made too many mistakes.

“Fairfield is a much-improved team,” Leach said. “Shope is a very good player. I thought Rayana did a great job, defensively, against her. There were a few times when we missed help-side when she spun. We held her under her average.”

Fairfield led briefly, 5-3 with 5:22 to play in the first quarter.

Haithcock and then Wall scored, giving Washington a 7-5 lead.

Washington held the lead the remainder of the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Washington was in front, 15-11.

Washington led by as many as seven points early in the second quarter.

By the halftime break, Washington was in front, 27-24.

Washington led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before taking a 41-32 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Fairfield was able to pull to within as few as five points in the fourth quarter before Washington closed out the win, 50-40.

“We’re having a great season,” Fairfield head coach Chad Hamilton said. “We came in here at 12-3. We’re just having a hard time getting over the hump against really good teams. Our four loses now are against very good teams.

“We knew Court House was athletic and wanted to run,” Hamilton said. “Haithcock is a very, very good player. She’s tough to stop. We had trouble executing. They played really high pressure man defense and that’s tough to play against if you don’t see it every day.

“I’m happy with the way our kids competed, for sure,” Hamilton said.

Fairfield is in first place in the small school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Shope is already the leading scorer in Fairfield Lady Lion basketball history, Hamilton said. “She needs 25 points to reach the all-time record for boys or girls. She went over 1,500 points in our last game.”

Washington was at North Adams Monday night and will be home against McClain Wednesday with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 15 12 14 9 — 50

F 11 13 8 8 — 40

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 3-1-7; Maddy Garrison 1 (1)-0-5; Bre Taylor 1-0-2; Kassidy Hines 0-0-0; Tabby Woods 0-0-0; Halli Wall 3-3-9; Shawna Conger 0 (1)-1-4; Maddy Jenkins 0 (1)-0-3; Hannah Haithcock 7 (1)-3-20. TOTALS — 15 (4)-8-50. Free throw shooting: 8 of 12 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Garrison, Conger, Jenkins, Haithcock. Combined field goal shooting: 19 of 51 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 17 for 24 percent. Rebounds: 41 (10 offensive). Assists: 10. Deflections: 4. Steals: 8. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 13. Charges taken: 0. Transition points: 12. Points off turnovers: 4. Second chance points: 12. Points in the paint: 24.

FAIRFIELD — Ashley Sowards 0-0-0; Grace Shope 5-5-15; Samara Cannon 2-1-5; Lauren Arnold 1-0-2; Carli Reiber 1-0-2; Lyndee Spargur 0-0-0; Kamryn Magee 0-0-0; Blake Adams 2-0-4; Brianna Barnes 5-2-12. TOTALS — 16-8-40. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Combined field goal shooting: 16 of 50 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 14. Rebounds: 29 (6 offensive). Assists: 8. Deflections: 3. Steals: 9. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 15. Personal fouls: 16. Charges taken: 1. Transition points: 11. Points off turnovers: 8. Second chance points: 4. Points in the paint: 24.

Fairfield wins j-v game over Washington

In Saturday’s j-v game, Fairfield slipped past Washington, 38-35.

Washington led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The home Lady Lions led 22-14 at halftime.

Fairfield outscored Washington, 11-6 in the third quarter for a 28-25 score in favor of Washington.

Fairfield won the fourth quarter, 13-7 to take the 38-35 victory.

Molly Thackston of Fairfield was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points.

Paige Wolfe scored 12 for Fairfield while Jaden Smith scored eight, Sarah Wuellner had two and Ashley Sanderson had one.

For Washington, Corynn Chrisman led with 11 points.

Emily Semler scored eight, Taylor Brown and Cloe Copas both scored seven points and Mallory Hicks and Abby Tackage both chipped in two points each.

Washington sophomore Halli Wall holds the ball out on the perimeter during a non-conference game against Fairfield. No. 33 for Fairfield is junior Brianna Barnes. Wall scored nine points for Washington in a 50-40 victory Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Halli-Wall-vs-Fairfield-1-27-2018.jpg Washington sophomore Halli Wall holds the ball out on the perimeter during a non-conference game against Fairfield. No. 33 for Fairfield is junior Brianna Barnes. Wall scored nine points for Washington in a 50-40 victory Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald