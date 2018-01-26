High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Boys Basketball
Adrian Lenawee Christian, Mich. 63, Jones Leadership Academy 43
Akr. Coventry 71, Mogadore Field 52
Akr. Ellet 45, Akr. Firestone 34
Albany Alexander 57, Bidwell River Valley 36
Alliance 59, Louisville 58, 2OT
Amanda-Clearcreek 77, Bloom-Carroll 48
Amherst Steele 63, N. Ridgeville 51
Anna 59, Jackson Center 33
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 58
Archbold 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 23
Ashland 56, Orrville 47
Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Hubbard 40
Ashville Teays Valley 66, Circleville 42
Aurora 63, Kent Roosevelt 57
Bainbridge Paint Valley 77, Southeastern 61
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Van Buren 47
Batavia Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 56
Beachwood 58, Wickliffe 41
Beallsville 46, Hundred, W.Va. 36
Beaver Eastern 72, Latham Western 60
Bellefontaine 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46
Bellevue 60, Milan Edison 55
Bellville Clear Fork 66, Caledonia River Valley 47
Beloit W. Branch 71, Salem 62
Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, New Middletown Spring. 61
Berlin Hiland 75, Uhrichsville Claymont 33
Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42
Bluffton 43, Columbus Grove 42
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Cuyahoga Falls 35
Bristol 98, Southington Chalker 41
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 94, Richmond Edison 46
Can. South 55, Alliance Marlington 46
Canal Fulton Northwest 64, Massillon Tuslaw 58
Canal Winchester 62, Groveport-Madison 59
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 106, Fairfield Christian 39
Canfield 50, Austintown Fitch 31
Canfield S. Range 58, Columbiana Crestview 31
Castalia Margaretta 54, Willard 51
Celina 54, Defiance 46
Chagrin Falls Kenston 61, Painesville Riverside 48
Chardon NDCL 78, Mentor Lake Cath. 49
Chesterland W. Geauga 53, Chagrin Falls 51
Chillicothe 46, Greenfield McClain 41
Chillicothe Unioto 76, Piketon 53
Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Chillicothe Huntington 32
Cin. Country Day 81, Miami Valley Christian Academy 61
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 68, Hamilton New Miami 43
Cin. Hughes 69, Cin. Western Hills 59
Cin. Indian Hill 53, Reading 37
Cin. Madeira 63, Cin. Mariemont 42
Cin. McNicholas 54, Middletown Fenwick 34
Cin. Moeller 64, Cin. Elder 43
Cin. Walnut Hills 38, Cin. Turpin 30
Cin. West Clermont 56, Milford 34
Cin. Woodward 61, Tol. Waite 46
Cin. Wyoming 74, Cin. Finneytown 57
Cle. Benedictine 74, Parma Padua 61
Cle. Collinwood 71, Cle. Max Hayes 54
Cle. John Adams 68, Cle. Hay 67
Cle. Rhodes 72, Cle. John Marshall 57
Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Garfield Hts. 59
Cle. Whitney Young 59, Cle. JFK 55
Clyde 68, Shelby 57
Collins Western Reserve 54, Ashland Mapleton 48
Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. West 45
Cols. Beechcroft 88, Cols. Linden McKinley 74
Cols. Centennial 66, Cols. East 62
Cols. Eastmoor 57, Cols. South 50
Cols. Grandview Hts. 47, Cols. Bexley 41
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 76, Baltimore Liberty Union 74
Cols. Independence 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 50
Cols. Mifflin 77, Cols. International 27
Cols. Northland 74, Cols. Whetstone 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Hilliard Davidson 36
Cols. Watterson 53, Cols. DeSales 42
Cols. Wellington 111, Grove City Christian 44
Convoy Crestview 67, Lima Cent. Cath. 39
Crooksville 64, Newark Cath. 50
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, Navarre Fairless 36
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Akr. Hoban 59
Day. Carroll 52, Cin. Purcell Marian 37
Defiance Ayersville 55, Sherwood Fairview 39
Defiance Tinora 39, Antwerp 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 46, Ontario 42
Delaware Hayes 50, Dublin Scioto 41
Delphos St. John’s 57, Rockford Parkway 40
Delta 60, Liberty Center 58
Dublin Coffman 85, Galloway Westland 40
Dublin Jerome 50, Thomas Worthington 34
E. Cle. Shaw 76, Bedford 53
Edon 50, Pioneer N. Central 36
Elida 46, St. Marys Memorial 34
Elyria Cath. 74, Parma Normandy 61
Fayetteville-Perry 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 38
Findlay 67, Tol. Cent. Cath. 62
Frankfort Adena 66, Williamsport Westfall 47
Franklin 55, Monroe 52
Fremont St. Joseph 53, Old Fort 51
Ft. Jennings 56, Ottoville 42
Galion Northmor 64, Cardington-Lincoln 34
Gallipolis Gallia 53, Ironton 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Hunting Valley University 45
Gates Mills Hawken 74, Fairport Harbor Harding 50
Glouster Trimble 58, Belpre 44
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40
Goshen 74, Mt. Orab Western Brown 66
Grafton Midview 73, N. Olmsted 58
Granville 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41
Green 59, Can. Glenoak 56
Greenwich S. Cent. 65, New London 58
Hannibal River 61, Shadyside 45
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Holgate 21
Hicksville 60, Edgerton 48
Holland Springfield 71, Maumee 44
Huron 65, Port Clinton 46
Independence 56, Cuyahoga Hts. 46
Jackson 54, Washington C.H. 38
Johnstown-Monroe 71, Johnstown Northridge 35
Kettering Alter 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35
Kidron Cent. Christian 54, Mansfield Christian 52
Lakewood 68, Berea-Midpark 36
Lancaster Fairfield Union 67, Circleville Logan Elm 45
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 76, Sugar Grove Berne Union 57
Leipsic 55, Cory-Rawson 46
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Westerville Cent. 65
Lexington 56, Mansfield Madison 48
Lima Perry 87, Dola Hardin Northern 30
Lisbon David Anderson 68, Leetonia 43
Lowellville 63, Sebring McKinley 53
Lynchburg-Clay 54, Seaman N. Adams 41, OT
Magnolia Sandy Valley 74, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52
Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Ft. Recovery 38
Marion Pleasant 60, Richwood N. Union 53
Massillon Jackson 50, Can. McKinley 49
Massillon Perry 46, N. Can. Hoover 41
McArthur Vinton County 65, Pomeroy Meigs 47
McComb 56, Findlay Liberty-Benton 48
McConnelsville Morgan 57, New Lexington 51
McDonald 96, Mineral Ridge 44
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Lima Temple Christian 63, OT
Mentor 75, Strongsville 60
Metamora Evergreen 48, Swanton 40
Miamisburg 40, Kettering Fairmont 35
Miami Trace 51, Hillsboro 42
Minerva 54, Carrollton 38
Mogadore 65, Mantua Crestwood 55
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 74, Vanlue 64
Mt. Vernon 50, Mansfield Sr. 48
N. Baltimore 55, Arlington 44
N. Royalton 68, Twinsburg 45
New Albany 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 46
New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Clay 35
New Bremen 66, New Knoxville 51
New Concord John Glenn 59, Zanesville Maysville 54
New Riegel 60, Sandusky St. Mary 57
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 73, Morral Ridgedale 52
Newark 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 42
Newton Falls 58, Youngs. Liberty 52
Norwalk 44, Sandusky Perkins 41
Norwalk St. Paul 53, Monroeville 25
Oak Glen, W.Va. 70, Lisbon Beaver 48
Oak Hill 59, Minford 33
Olmsted Falls 59, Westlake 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Lima Shawnee 60
Pandora-Gilboa 54, Arcadia 18
Paulding 63, Ada 40
Peebles 64, Manchester 53
Peninsula Woodridge 74, Streetsboro 53
Perrysburg 50, Sylvania Northview 48
Pettisville 52, Montpelier 49
Pickerington N. 81, Gahanna Lincoln 57
Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 29
Plymouth 71, Ashland Crestview 47
Poland Seminary 57, Cortland Lakeview 48
Portsmouth 79, S. Point 53
Proctorville Fairland 83, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 50
Racine Southern 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 43
Ravenna 54, Akr. Springfield 46
Reedsville Eastern 54, Waterford 46, OT
Reynoldsburg 66, Grove City 60
Rocky River 58, Parma 52
Sardinia Eastern Brown 49, Leesburg Fairfield 48
Shekinah Christian 64, Faith Academy 37
Sidney Lehman 57, Ridgeway Ridgemont 46
Smithville 73, Doylestown Chippewa 43
Solon 94, Elyria 66
Spencerville 47, Harrod Allen E. 34
Spring. Kenton Ridge 59, Spring. Shawnee 56, OT
St. Henry 68, Coldwater 48
St. Paris Graham 62, Spring. NW 48
Strasburg-Franklin 45, Malvern 39
Struthers 57, Niles McKinley 47
Stryker 71, W. Unity Hilltop 34
Sugarcreek Garaway 71, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55
Sylvania Southview 68, Bowling Green 40
Thornville Sheridan 62, Philo 52
Tol. Bowsher 60, Tol. Rogers 59
Tol. Christian 47, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 43
Tol. Maumee Valley 94, Northwood 45
Tol. Ottawa Hills 54, Gibsonburg 33
Tol. St. Francis 63, Lima Sr. 54
Tol. St. John’s 64, Fremont Ross 34
Tol. Start 97, Tol. Scott 44
Tol. Whitmer 52, Oregon Clay 33
Trotwood-Madison 87, Sidney 53
Uniontown Lake 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 32
Urbana 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 51
Van Wert 55, Kenton 53
Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Delphos Jefferson 36
Versailles 61, Minster 41
W. Jefferson 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 43
W. Union 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48
Wapakoneta 55, Lima Bath 40
Wauseon 60, Bryan 38
Waverly 87, Lucasville Valley 49
Wellston 52, Nelsonville-York 36
Westerville N. 66, Lewis Center Olentangy 47
Westerville S. 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50
Wheelersburg 69, McDermott Scioto NW 63
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Napoleon 35
Williamsburg 66, Lees Creek E. Clinton 62
Wilmington 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47
Worthington Kilbourne 68, Hilliard Darby 56
Youngs. Boardman 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 50
Youngs. Valley Christian 62, Ravenna SE 32
Zanesville Rosecrans 62, Millersport 54
Girls Basketball
Ashville Teays Valley 56, Hilliard Bradley 51
Attica Seneca E. 45, Upper Sandusky 41
Bucyrus 70, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32
Bucyrus Wynford 54, Sycamore Mohawk 43
Cin. Gamble Montessori 85, Cin. College Prep. 30
Cols. Eastmoor 79, Cols. South 32
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46, Cols. Horizon Science 35
Cols. Independence 48, Cols. Marion-Franklin 18
Cols. Linden McKinley 54, Cols. Beechcroft 38
Cols. Mifflin 43, Cols. International 31
Cols. Upper Arlington 63, Hilliard Davidson 52
Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Briggs 43
Fostoria 60, Elmore Woodmore 58
Gahanna Lincoln 74, Pickerington N. 42
Gates Mills Gilmour 58, Mansfield St. Peter’s 25
Hudson WRA 54, Bellaire St. John 36
Marysville 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48
Massillon Jackson 61, Richfield Revere 38
Maumee 43, Holland Springfield 32
Millbury Lake 40, Rossford 26
Napoleon 35, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 25
New Richmond 37, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 27
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 66, Morral Ridgedale 24
Pemberville Eastwood 60, Bloomdale Elmwood 45
Perrysburg 72, Sylvania Northview 43
Pickerington Cent. 65, Lancaster 24
Reynoldsburg 74, Grove City 28
Shekinah Christian 73, Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 32
Sunbury Big Walnut 46, New Albany 30
Sylvania Southview 68, Bowling Green 18
Thomas Worthington 56, Dublin Jerome 39
Tontogany Otsego 56, Genoa Area 44
Westerville Cent. 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41
Westerville S. 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 49
Worthington Kilbourne 42, Hilliard Darby 38