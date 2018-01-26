High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Boys Basketball

Adrian Lenawee Christian, Mich. 63, Jones Leadership Academy 43

Akr. Coventry 71, Mogadore Field 52

Akr. Ellet 45, Akr. Firestone 34

Albany Alexander 57, Bidwell River Valley 36

Alliance 59, Louisville 58, 2OT

Amanda-Clearcreek 77, Bloom-Carroll 48

Amherst Steele 63, N. Ridgeville 51

Anna 59, Jackson Center 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 58

Archbold 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 23

Ashland 56, Orrville 47

Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Hubbard 40

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Circleville 42

Aurora 63, Kent Roosevelt 57

Bainbridge Paint Valley 77, Southeastern 61

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Van Buren 47

Batavia Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 56

Beachwood 58, Wickliffe 41

Beallsville 46, Hundred, W.Va. 36

Beaver Eastern 72, Latham Western 60

Bellefontaine 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

Bellevue 60, Milan Edison 55

Bellville Clear Fork 66, Caledonia River Valley 47

Beloit W. Branch 71, Salem 62

Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, New Middletown Spring. 61

Berlin Hiland 75, Uhrichsville Claymont 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42

Bluffton 43, Columbus Grove 42

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Cuyahoga Falls 35

Bristol 98, Southington Chalker 41

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 94, Richmond Edison 46

Can. South 55, Alliance Marlington 46

Canal Fulton Northwest 64, Massillon Tuslaw 58

Canal Winchester 62, Groveport-Madison 59

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 106, Fairfield Christian 39

Canfield 50, Austintown Fitch 31

Canfield S. Range 58, Columbiana Crestview 31

Castalia Margaretta 54, Willard 51

Celina 54, Defiance 46

Chagrin Falls Kenston 61, Painesville Riverside 48

Chardon NDCL 78, Mentor Lake Cath. 49

Chesterland W. Geauga 53, Chagrin Falls 51

Chillicothe 46, Greenfield McClain 41

Chillicothe Unioto 76, Piketon 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Chillicothe Huntington 32

Cin. Country Day 81, Miami Valley Christian Academy 61

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 68, Hamilton New Miami 43

Cin. Hughes 69, Cin. Western Hills 59

Cin. Indian Hill 53, Reading 37

Cin. Madeira 63, Cin. Mariemont 42

Cin. McNicholas 54, Middletown Fenwick 34

Cin. Moeller 64, Cin. Elder 43

Cin. Walnut Hills 38, Cin. Turpin 30

Cin. West Clermont 56, Milford 34

Cin. Woodward 61, Tol. Waite 46

Cin. Wyoming 74, Cin. Finneytown 57

Cle. Benedictine 74, Parma Padua 61

Cle. Collinwood 71, Cle. Max Hayes 54

Cle. John Adams 68, Cle. Hay 67

Cle. Rhodes 72, Cle. John Marshall 57

Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Garfield Hts. 59

Cle. Whitney Young 59, Cle. JFK 55

Clyde 68, Shelby 57

Collins Western Reserve 54, Ashland Mapleton 48

Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. West 45

Cols. Beechcroft 88, Cols. Linden McKinley 74

Cols. Centennial 66, Cols. East 62

Cols. Eastmoor 57, Cols. South 50

Cols. Grandview Hts. 47, Cols. Bexley 41

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 76, Baltimore Liberty Union 74

Cols. Independence 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 50

Cols. Mifflin 77, Cols. International 27

Cols. Northland 74, Cols. Whetstone 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Hilliard Davidson 36

Cols. Watterson 53, Cols. DeSales 42

Cols. Wellington 111, Grove City Christian 44

Convoy Crestview 67, Lima Cent. Cath. 39

Crooksville 64, Newark Cath. 50

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, Navarre Fairless 36

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Akr. Hoban 59

Day. Carroll 52, Cin. Purcell Marian 37

Defiance Ayersville 55, Sherwood Fairview 39

Defiance Tinora 39, Antwerp 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 46, Ontario 42

Delaware Hayes 50, Dublin Scioto 41

Delphos St. John’s 57, Rockford Parkway 40

Delta 60, Liberty Center 58

Dublin Coffman 85, Galloway Westland 40

Dublin Jerome 50, Thomas Worthington 34

E. Cle. Shaw 76, Bedford 53

Edon 50, Pioneer N. Central 36

Elida 46, St. Marys Memorial 34

Elyria Cath. 74, Parma Normandy 61

Fayetteville-Perry 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 38

Findlay 67, Tol. Cent. Cath. 62

Frankfort Adena 66, Williamsport Westfall 47

Franklin 55, Monroe 52

Fremont St. Joseph 53, Old Fort 51

Ft. Jennings 56, Ottoville 42

Galion Northmor 64, Cardington-Lincoln 34

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Ironton 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Hunting Valley University 45

Gates Mills Hawken 74, Fairport Harbor Harding 50

Glouster Trimble 58, Belpre 44

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40

Goshen 74, Mt. Orab Western Brown 66

Grafton Midview 73, N. Olmsted 58

Granville 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41

Green 59, Can. Glenoak 56

Greenwich S. Cent. 65, New London 58

Hannibal River 61, Shadyside 45

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Holgate 21

Hicksville 60, Edgerton 48

Holland Springfield 71, Maumee 44

Huron 65, Port Clinton 46

Independence 56, Cuyahoga Hts. 46

Jackson 54, Washington C.H. 38

Johnstown-Monroe 71, Johnstown Northridge 35

Kettering Alter 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35

Kidron Cent. Christian 54, Mansfield Christian 52

Lakewood 68, Berea-Midpark 36

Lancaster Fairfield Union 67, Circleville Logan Elm 45

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 76, Sugar Grove Berne Union 57

Leipsic 55, Cory-Rawson 46

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Westerville Cent. 65

Lexington 56, Mansfield Madison 48

Lima Perry 87, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Lisbon David Anderson 68, Leetonia 43

Lowellville 63, Sebring McKinley 53

Lynchburg-Clay 54, Seaman N. Adams 41, OT

Magnolia Sandy Valley 74, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Ft. Recovery 38

Marion Pleasant 60, Richwood N. Union 53

Massillon Jackson 50, Can. McKinley 49

Massillon Perry 46, N. Can. Hoover 41

McArthur Vinton County 65, Pomeroy Meigs 47

McComb 56, Findlay Liberty-Benton 48

McConnelsville Morgan 57, New Lexington 51

McDonald 96, Mineral Ridge 44

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Lima Temple Christian 63, OT

Mentor 75, Strongsville 60

Metamora Evergreen 48, Swanton 40

Miamisburg 40, Kettering Fairmont 35

Miami Trace 51, Hillsboro 42

Minerva 54, Carrollton 38

Mogadore 65, Mantua Crestwood 55

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 74, Vanlue 64

Mt. Vernon 50, Mansfield Sr. 48

N. Baltimore 55, Arlington 44

N. Royalton 68, Twinsburg 45

New Albany 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 46

New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Clay 35

New Bremen 66, New Knoxville 51

New Concord John Glenn 59, Zanesville Maysville 54

New Riegel 60, Sandusky St. Mary 57

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 73, Morral Ridgedale 52

Newark 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 42

Newton Falls 58, Youngs. Liberty 52

Norwalk 44, Sandusky Perkins 41

Norwalk St. Paul 53, Monroeville 25

Oak Glen, W.Va. 70, Lisbon Beaver 48

Oak Hill 59, Minford 33

Olmsted Falls 59, Westlake 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Lima Shawnee 60

Pandora-Gilboa 54, Arcadia 18

Paulding 63, Ada 40

Peebles 64, Manchester 53

Peninsula Woodridge 74, Streetsboro 53

Perrysburg 50, Sylvania Northview 48

Pettisville 52, Montpelier 49

Pickerington N. 81, Gahanna Lincoln 57

Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 29

Plymouth 71, Ashland Crestview 47

Poland Seminary 57, Cortland Lakeview 48

Portsmouth 79, S. Point 53

Proctorville Fairland 83, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 50

Racine Southern 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 43

Ravenna 54, Akr. Springfield 46

Reedsville Eastern 54, Waterford 46, OT

Reynoldsburg 66, Grove City 60

Rocky River 58, Parma 52

Sardinia Eastern Brown 49, Leesburg Fairfield 48

Shekinah Christian 64, Faith Academy 37

Sidney Lehman 57, Ridgeway Ridgemont 46

Smithville 73, Doylestown Chippewa 43

Solon 94, Elyria 66

Spencerville 47, Harrod Allen E. 34

Spring. Kenton Ridge 59, Spring. Shawnee 56, OT

St. Henry 68, Coldwater 48

St. Paris Graham 62, Spring. NW 48

Strasburg-Franklin 45, Malvern 39

Struthers 57, Niles McKinley 47

Stryker 71, W. Unity Hilltop 34

Sugarcreek Garaway 71, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55

Sylvania Southview 68, Bowling Green 40

Thornville Sheridan 62, Philo 52

Tol. Bowsher 60, Tol. Rogers 59

Tol. Christian 47, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 43

Tol. Maumee Valley 94, Northwood 45

Tol. Ottawa Hills 54, Gibsonburg 33

Tol. St. Francis 63, Lima Sr. 54

Tol. St. John’s 64, Fremont Ross 34

Tol. Start 97, Tol. Scott 44

Tol. Whitmer 52, Oregon Clay 33

Trotwood-Madison 87, Sidney 53

Uniontown Lake 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 32

Urbana 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 51

Van Wert 55, Kenton 53

Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Delphos Jefferson 36

Versailles 61, Minster 41

W. Jefferson 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 43

W. Union 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48

Wapakoneta 55, Lima Bath 40

Wauseon 60, Bryan 38

Waverly 87, Lucasville Valley 49

Wellston 52, Nelsonville-York 36

Westerville N. 66, Lewis Center Olentangy 47

Westerville S. 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50

Wheelersburg 69, McDermott Scioto NW 63

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Napoleon 35

Williamsburg 66, Lees Creek E. Clinton 62

Wilmington 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47

Worthington Kilbourne 68, Hilliard Darby 56

Youngs. Boardman 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 50

Youngs. Valley Christian 62, Ravenna SE 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 62, Millersport 54

Girls Basketball

Ashville Teays Valley 56, Hilliard Bradley 51

Attica Seneca E. 45, Upper Sandusky 41

Bucyrus 70, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32

Bucyrus Wynford 54, Sycamore Mohawk 43

Cin. Gamble Montessori 85, Cin. College Prep. 30

Cols. Eastmoor 79, Cols. South 32

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46, Cols. Horizon Science 35

Cols. Independence 48, Cols. Marion-Franklin 18

Cols. Linden McKinley 54, Cols. Beechcroft 38

Cols. Mifflin 43, Cols. International 31

Cols. Upper Arlington 63, Hilliard Davidson 52

Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Briggs 43

Fostoria 60, Elmore Woodmore 58

Gahanna Lincoln 74, Pickerington N. 42

Gates Mills Gilmour 58, Mansfield St. Peter’s 25

Hudson WRA 54, Bellaire St. John 36

Marysville 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

Massillon Jackson 61, Richfield Revere 38

Maumee 43, Holland Springfield 32

Millbury Lake 40, Rossford 26

Napoleon 35, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 25

New Richmond 37, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 27

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 66, Morral Ridgedale 24

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Bloomdale Elmwood 45

Perrysburg 72, Sylvania Northview 43

Pickerington Cent. 65, Lancaster 24

Reynoldsburg 74, Grove City 28

Shekinah Christian 73, Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 32

Sunbury Big Walnut 46, New Albany 30

Sylvania Southview 68, Bowling Green 18

Thomas Worthington 56, Dublin Jerome 39

Tontogany Otsego 56, Genoa Area 44

Westerville Cent. 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41

Westerville S. 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 49

Worthington Kilbourne 42, Hilliard Darby 38