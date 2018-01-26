Lady Panthers beat Eastern Warriors, 50-44

SARDINIA — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers earned their second win of the week when they traveled to Eastern High School in Brown County to take on the Warriors Thursday evening.

Miami Trace won the game, 50-44, to improve to 15-2 on the season.

The loss was the fourth of the year for the Warriors.

Miami Trace was led by senior Tanner Bryant with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore Shay McDonald scored 13 points and had four steals.

Junior Becca Ratliff scored nine and junior Olivia Wolffe had six points.

Morgan Reynolds led the Warriors with 17 points.

Mikayla Ferris scored 14 for Eastern.

The Warriors led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The best quarter of the game for Miami Trace was the second when the Lady Panthers outscored Eastern, 17-5 to take a 27-19 halftime lead.

The second half was just about even, with Eastern winning the third quarter by two points to trail, 40-35 and Miami Trace scoring 10 in the fourth quarter to nine for the Warriors for the 50-44 final score.

Miami Trace made 18 of 45 field goal attempts for 40 percent. The Lady Panthers hit 6 of 17 three-point attempts for 35 percent.

Eastern attempted 32 shots and made 18 for 56 percent. The Warriors made 3 of 9 three-point shots for 33 percent.

Eastern had 18 turnovers to 9 for Miami Trace.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Saturday for a varsity only match-up at Chillicothe High School at 2:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 17 13 10 — 50

E 14 5 16 9 — 44

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 2-2-6; Cassidy Lovett 0-0-0; Becca Ratliff 3 (1)-0-9; Shay McDonald 1 (3)-2-13; Olivia Fliehman 0-1-1; Morgan Miller 1-0-2; Tanner Bryant 5 (2)-3-19. TOTALS — 12 (6)-8-50. Free throw shooting: 8 of 13 for 62 percent. Three-point field goals: McDonald, 3; Bryant, 2; Ratliff. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 45 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 17 for 35 percent. Turnovers: 9.

EASTERN — Alexa Pennington 1-0-2; Maggie Fultz 1-0-2; Camyrn Pickerill 0 (2)-0-6; Whitney Broughton 0 (1)-0-3; Morgan Reynolds 6-5-17; Haley Fannin 0-0-0; Allison Malott 0-0-0; Andrea Edmisten 0-0-0; Mikayla Farris 7-0-14. TOTALS — 15 (3)-5-44. Free throw shooting: 5 of 7 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: Pickerill, 2; Broughton. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 32 for 56 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 18.