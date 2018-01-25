FCS Crusaders win 2nd straight

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders won their second straight boys varsity basketball game after defeating Hillsboro Christian 57-40 Tuesday night, Jan. 23.

The turning point was the third period as the local unit outscored the visitors by a 25-4 margin in that quarter.

Crusaders (2-5) had three players in double figures.

Nicholas Epifano had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Lane Hufford also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Turner chipped in 10 points.

Additional scoring came from Noah Gibbs who had 8 points and Spencer Hanusik and Michael Miller had two points each.

Hillsboro Christian (4-4) was led by Braydan Jones with 13 points including hitting three of his four three pointers in the first quarter.

The Crusaders will host a Winter Invitational Basketball tournament this weekend. They will play Cozaddale Baptist Academy at 6 p.m. Friday followed by Mentor Christian vs. Wayside Christian from Bucyrus. The consolation game is Saturday morning at 10 a.m. followed by the championship game at 12 Noon.

All the games will be streamed live on Facebook/McDonalds Fayette Co.Ohio.

Top Hillsboro Christian, 57-40