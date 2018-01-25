No. 8 Xavier routs Marquette, 89-70

CINCINNATI (AP) — Point guard Quentin Goodin scored 13 of his team-high 15 points while No. 8 Xavier took control in the first half, and the Musketeers routed Marquette 89-70 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

The Musketeers (19-3, 7-2 Big East) surged ahead by 26 and were never threatened as they beat the Golden Eagles for the second time this season. Xavier has won eight of the last 10 games between the schools.

Trevon Bluiett scored 13 and became the fifth Musketeers player with 2,000 career points.

Markus Howard had 33 for Marquette (13-7, 4-4), which entered second in the nation in 3-pointers. But the Golden Eagles went only 6 of 23 from outside the arc, matching their season low for 3s.

No. 9 CINCINNATI 75, TEMPLE 42

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Gary Clark had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland scored 11 of his 13 in the first half to help Cincinnati extend the nation’s longest home winning streak with a victory over Temple Wednesday.

Kyle Washington had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats (17-2, 7-0 American Athletic Conference), who won their 11th consecutive game and 37th straight at home while completing a regular-season sweep of the Owls.

Cincinnati is playing home games at BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University while its own building is renovated.

It was the worst loss of the season for Temple (10-10, 2-6), which shot a season-low 28.6 percent and committed 20 turnovers.