MT beats Blue Lions, London

LONDON — Last season, the Miami Trace wrestling team made it to State in the team wrestling tournament.

The 2018 version of the tournament began Wednesday night, with the Panthers competing at London High School, along with the Washington Blue Lions and Bellbrook.

In the first match of the evening, Miami Trace defeated Washington, 51-25.

London then knocked off Bellbrook, 47-26.

The Panthers will continue in the tournament next Wednesday with the site and opponents to be determined.

In the finals for this opening round of the tournament, Miami Trace beat London, 55-19.

In the match between the Panthers and Blue Lions, Washington’s Courtney Walker (106), Will Baughn (138) and Colton McNichols (285) picked up pins.

For the Panthers, Graham Carson (113), Mcale Callahan (132), Jaymon Flaugher (145), Dylan Arnold (160), Jack Anders (195) and Dalton Bartley picked up pins.

Washington’s Zane Nelson had a 10-0 major decision win at 152 pounds.

Chris Conger of the Blue Lions took a 7-2 decision at 170 pounds.

For the Panthers, Jacob Tinkler won a 1-0 match over Collier Brown.

Storm Duffy (120) and Shane Seymour (126) won by forfeit for the Panthers.

In the Panthers’ match against London, Callahan got the pin at 126 pounds, Wes Gandee won by pin at 132 pounds, Tinkler pinned at 182 and Anders pinned at 195.

Titus Lehr (106), James Munro (170), Bartley (220) and Grant DeBruin (heavyweight) won by forfeit for the Panthers.

At 113 pounds, Carson decisioned Josiah Kennedy, 4-0; Flaugher won a 17-5 major decision over Cameron Burns at 138.

Miami Trace 51, Washington 25

106 – Courtney Walker (W) pinned Titus Lehr (MT), :25

113 – Graham Carson (MT) pinned Collin George (W), :30

120 – Storm Duffy (MT) won by forfeit

126 – Shane Seymour (MT) won by forfeit

132 – Mcale Callahan (MT) pinned Zyon Wilson (W), :47

138 – Will Baughn (W) won by pin, 1:51

145 – Jaymon Flaugher (MT) pinned Jay Fettig (W), 3:34

152 – Zane Nelson (W) maj. dec. Jotham Lewis (MT), 10-0

160 – Dylan Arnold (MT) pinned Jared Kuhn (W), 1:25

170 – Chris Conger (W) dec. James Munro (MT), 7-2

182 – Jacob Tinkler (MT) dec. Collier Brown (W), 1-0

195 – Jack Anders (MT) pinned Jaimie McCane (W), 2:34

220 – Dalton Bartley (MT) pinned Wes Frazier (W), 2:58

285 – Colton McNichols (W) pinned Grant DeBruin (MT), :29

Miami Trace 55, London 19

106 – Titus Lehr (MT) won by forfeit

113 – Graham Carson (MT) dec. Josiah Kennedy (L), 4-0

120 – Dominic Davis (L) maj. dec. Storm Duffy (MT), 17-4

126 – Mcale Callahan (MT) pinned Ethan James (L), 1:45

132 – Wes Gandee (MT) pinned Luke Peart (L), 1:31

138 – Jaymon Flaugher (MT) maj. dec. Cameron Burns (L), 17-5

145 – Josh Colvin (L) pinned Dawson Wallace (MT), 1:05

152 – Darian Huff (L) dec. Jotham Lewis (MT), 13-7

160 – Logan Harper (L) pinned Dylan Arnold (MT), 5:10

170 – James Munro (MT) won by forfeit

182 – Jacob Tinkler (MT) pinned Jack Minner (L), 5:40

195 – Jack Anders (MT) pinned Garrett Weldon (L), :52

220 – Dalton Bartley (MT) won by forfeit

285 – Grant DeBruin (MT) won by forfeit

At team dual tournament