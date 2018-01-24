Haithcock eclipses 1,000-point mark

The Washington Lady Blue Lions, ranked No. 12 in the state in Division II by the Associated Press, hosted the Huntsmen of Huntington High School Wednesday night.

Washington junior Hannah Haithcock came into the game needing 20 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

She hit a basket for points No. 999 and No. 1,000 with 3:26 to play in the third quarter.

The game was halted for a few moments to recognize the achievement.

Haithcock went on to lead the Lady Lions with 27 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double on the season as Washington defeated a scrappy Huntington team, 64-48.

Haithcock now has 1,007 career points.

“I want to congratulate Hannah on reaching 1,000 points,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “For someone to score 1,000 points in their career is outstanding. For her to do it in her junior year, that’s really saying something. She’s working hard. We’re all excited for her.”

The Lady Lions are now 15-1 on the season.

Also reaching double figures were sophomores Shawna Conger with 15 and Rayana Burns with 10.

Junior Braiden Collins was the game’s leading scorer for Huntington with 30 points.

Junior Kelsey McDonald was next for the Huntsmen with nine points.

Washington took an 8-2 lead with six points from Haithcock.

The Lady Lions held a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The scoring was more evenly distributed between the two squads in the second quarter with Washington scoring 10 and Huntington responding with nine points.

The Lady Lions were in front, 30-20 at the halftime intermission.

Haithcock had 13 points in the first half, leaving her seven shy of 1,000 as the third quarter began.

She scored with 6:52 remaining and again at the 5:20 mark.

Later in the period, Haithcock scored and was fouled with 3:26 to play. That bucket gave her 1,000-points for her career.

At that juncture, Washington was in front, 44-28.

At the end of the third quarter, it was Washington with a 47-35 lead.

The Lady Lions led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the final buzzer sounded, the tally standing at 64-48.

Washington had 28 rebounds, with 10 coming on the offensive glass.

Huntington had four offensive rebounds.

“I thought tonight a lot of their points came off of our turnovers,” Leach said. “I don’t believe we were focused the entire game. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. Tonight we didn’t. That’s something we’re going to continue to work on. We have to make better passes.”

Washington is back in action Saturday with a make-up game at home against Leesburg Fairfield. The j-v game tips off at noon.

In other games involving local and area teams, Miami Trace defeated Circleville, 51-33; Clinton-Massie beat Hillsboro, 46-37; Southeastern defeated Alexander, 47-44 and Unioto knocked off Vinton County, 67-44.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 21 9 17 17 — 64

H 10 10 15 13 — 48

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 5-0-10; Maddy Garrison 0-0-0; Bre Taylor 0 (1)-0-3; Kassidy Hines 0-0-0; Tabby Woods 1-0-2; Halli Wall 1 (1)-2-7; Shawna Conger 2 (3)-2-15; Maddy Jenkins 0-0-0; Hannah Haithcock 9 (3)-0-27. TOTALS — 18 (8) 4-64. Free throw shooting: 4 of 5 for 80 percent. Field goal shooting: 26 of 49 for 53 percent. Turnovers: 20.

HUNTINGTON — Shyanne Conley 0-3-3; Kelsey McDonald 0 (3)-0-9; Riley Black 1-1-3; Miranda McCloskey 0-0-0; Brodey Entler 0-1-1; Braiden Collins 7 (3)-7-30; Emily Haubeil 0-2-2. TOTALS — 8 (6)-12-48. Free throw shooting: 12 of 17 for 71 percent. Field goal shooting: 14 of 44 for 32 percent. Turnovers: 15.

Washington wins j-v game over Huntsmen

The Lady Blue Lion j-v team won its game over Huntington Wednesday night, 52-27.

Mallory Hicks was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 14 points.

Taylor Brown scored 10 and Emily Semler had eight points.

Cloe Copas scored seven, Halli Wall had five, Corynn Chrisman scored four and Garren Walker and Abby Tackage both scored two.

Washington is now 6-10 overall, 4-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

For Huntington, Lillie Snyder led with 12 points.

Gracie Davis scored six, Josie Acord had five and Katie Hirsch and Katie Fisher both scored two points.

Washington junior Hannah Haithcock puts up a shot for two of her team-high 27 points against Huntington Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington is Rayana Burns. Haithcock reached the 1,000-point mark with a basket with 3:26 to play in the third quarter. She now currently has 1,007 career points.

Lady Lions beat Huntington, 64-48