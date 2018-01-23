Miami Trace honors 4 girls teams

On Saturday, Jan. 20, during halftime of the Lady Panthers game against Ottawa-Glandorf, Miami Trace honored four girls basketball teams as part of the on-going series of commemorations of past triumphs in this, the final basketball season to be played in the historic Panther Pit gymnasium.

The Panthers honored the 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07 and 2009-10 teams.

The 2004-05 team was SCOL co-champion as well as Sectional and District champions.

The 2005-06 team went 12-0 winning a coveted gold basketball for an undefeated SCOL season. They also won a Sectional championship.

The 2006-07 team won the SCOL and went on to win a Sectional and District champion.

The 2009-10 team won the SCOL and also won a Sectional title, a District title and a Regional championship, marking the first girls team at Miami Trace to make it to the State Final Four.

The 2004-05 team was one of the top five academic teams in Ohio with a team grade point average of 3.90.

That team was comprised of: Erin Bryant, Stephanie Stinson, Jackie Cobb, Meredith Wilson, Taryl Carter, Lauren Johnson, Jill Persinger, Samantha Leach, Joanna Hartley, Kalyn Klontz, Kristin Phipps and Meredith Binegar.

That team was coached by James Stutzman and assistants Kenny Knisley, Rory Hoke and Angie Trainer.

The 2005-06 team finished with a record of 21-3.

Those team members were: Jackie Cobb, Priscilla Strayer, Courtney Sockman, Stacey Jinks, Jill Persinger, Lauren Johnson, Taryl Carter, Samantha Leach, Erin Bryant, Derikya Massie, Joanna Hartley, Nancy Coulter and Stephanie Stinson.

That team was coached by head coach James Stutzman and assistants Kenny Knisley and Mychal Turner.

The 2006-2007 team went 21-4 and was coached by Stutzman, Knisley and Turner.

Those team members were: Jenna Cobb, Derickya Massie, Lauren Johnson, Erin Bryant, Tracy Bryan, Courtney Sockman, Jordan Brust, Samantha Leach, Jill Persinger, Andrea Strahler, Nancy Coulter and Stephanie Stinson.

The 2009-10 team is the one that went to State.

They finished with a record of 24-2.

Those team members were: Deidre McKay, Kristin Landrum, Taylor Smith, Juliane McKay, Jenna Cobb, Kasey Bryant, Josey Hull, Kristin Sockman, Heidi Reiterman, Kristin Reisinger, Andrea Strahler, Ashley Lawson and Jordan Bonham.

Again at the helm were James Stutzman, Mychal Turner and Kenny Knisley.

Miami Trace honored four basketball teams from the first decade of the 21st century at halftime of the Lady Panthers’ game against Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (l-r); Stephanie Stinson Davey, Kristin Reisinger, James Stutzman (head coach), Samantha Leach, Taylor Smith, Ashley Lawson and Mychal Turner (assistant coach). http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_MT-girls-basketball-early-2000s-teams-honored-1.jpg Miami Trace honored four basketball teams from the first decade of the 21st century at halftime of the Lady Panthers’ game against Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (l-r); Stephanie Stinson Davey, Kristin Reisinger, James Stutzman (head coach), Samantha Leach, Taylor Smith, Ashley Lawson and Mychal Turner (assistant coach).