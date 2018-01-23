Panther gymnasts break 15-year school record

Way back in 2002, before the current varsity members of the Miami Trace gymnastics team were even born, a school record was set.

A team score of 124.7 would hold strong for 15 years.

Each year the goal presented itself as a challenge for the gymnasts to surpass this mark and achieve a higher team score. As the years passed, the 2002 record remained the constant.

The score was always posted as an incentive for the teams to break this mark.

This year this young team of only freshmen and sophomores finally accomplished the feat.

At a recent home meet hosting seven teams, the squad earned a 126.35 new team high score, breaking that old, long-standing record.

With the high team score the Miami Trace Panthers placed third in the meet.

Sheridan won the meet with a team score of 137.8.

Upper Arlington was second (130.25), Dublin Jerome was fourth (123.7) and Buckeye Valley was fifth (123.7).

Dublin Scioto was sixth (93.6) and Dublin Coffman was seventh (70.4).

Miami Trace chalked up 12 new personal best marks in the competition.

Sophomore Maddie Southward earned three new individual improved scores, as did fellow classmate/teammate Grace Rolfe.

Freshman, Debbie Abare earned two new high marks.

Placing in the meet: (35 competitors per event)

Devan Thomas, 5th on uneven bars (7.9); 8th on Balance Beam (8.65) and 7th in the all-around (32.5).

Abby Arledge, 7th on uneven bars (7.65) and 10th in the all-around (31.1).

Tori Waits, 10th on balance beam (8.5); Grace Rolfe, 13th on floor (8.05) and Debbie Abare was 14th on the floor exercise (8.0).

The Miami Trace team will be traveling to Columbus Friday evening to compete in the Warhawk Invitational.

Grace Rolfe poses on balance beam. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Grace-Rolfe-on-balance-beam.jpg Grace Rolfe poses on balance beam. Maddie Southward executes a straddle jump on floor exercise. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Maddie-Southward.jpg Maddie Southward executes a straddle jump on floor exercise. Courtesy photos Tori Waits on her floor exercise routine. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Victoria-Waits.jpg Tori Waits on her floor exercise routine. Courtesy photos