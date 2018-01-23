Fayette Christian School basketball tournament Jan. 26, 27

The Fayette Christian School will hold their first annual Winter Basketball Tournament this Friday and Saturday.

The first game will start at 6 p.m. and will feature the host Crusaders playing Cozaddale Baptist Academy of Goshen, Ohio. The Chargers defeated Fayette Christian on Nov. 28 by a 42-33 score. The two teams are scheduled to play again at Cozzadale Academy on Jan. 30.

The second game will feature Mentor Christian School from northern Ohio playing Wayside Christian Academy from Bucyrus, Ohio.

Fayette Christian played the Wayside Warriors on Jan. 19 picking up their first win of the season by a score of 46-41.

The consolation contest between Friday night game losers will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and the championship pitting the two Friday night winners will be at noon.

There will be a small admission charge at the door. Refreshments will be available.

The tournament is sponsored by McDonalds of Fayette County and all four games will be streamed on Facebook Live/McDonalds Fayette Co.Ohio.