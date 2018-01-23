Lady Lions roll Waverly, 53-28

WAVERLY — The Washington Lady Blue Lions played their first game since being ranked No. 12 in the State in Division II Monday night at Waverly.

Washington dominated three quarters of the game en route to a 53-28 victory.

The Lady Lions are now 14-1 on the season.

Washington junior Hannah Haithcock was the game’s top scorer with 20 points. She also led the game in rebounds with nine. She had five steals and blocked two shots.

Sophomore Rayana Burns had six points, four rebounds, five steals and had a game-high eight assists.

Junior Tabby Woods had six points, sophomore Shawna Conger had five points, juniors Bre Taylor, Kassidy Hines and Maddy Jenkins each chipped in four points.

Zoiee Smith led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.

“We had a lot of high and low moments tonight,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “Moments were we played really well and moments where we struggled to execute.

“I was disappointed with our effort on the rebounding end of things,” Leach said. “Also, our lack of communication at times. I thought we did well making adjustments and showed growth by the end of the game.

“We will continue to work on being more disciplined on both ends of the floor,” Leach said. “Overall I am happy for the girls and their ability to win another game on the road.”

Washington held a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, the Lady Lions were in front, 26-9.

The teams were even in scoring in the third quarter (each with 12) to put the score at 38-21.

Washington out-scored Waverly 15-7 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Lions won the battle of the boards with 35 rebounds (13 offensive) to 27 total (9 offensive) for Waverly.

Washington made 21 of 55 field goal attempts for 38 percent, while Waverly connected on 13 of 45 shots for 29 percent.

The Lady Lions were 9 of 11 from the free throw line for 82 percent, to 1 of 7 for Waverly for 14 percent.

Washington had 18 steals to 6 for Waverly.

Waverly had 21 turnovers to 17 for Washington.

The Lady Lions are back at home today to take on Huntington. The j-v game is first at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game.

Washington has a make up game with Leesburg Fairfield Saturday with the j-v at noon and varsity afterward.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCH 15 11 12 15 — 53

Wav. 4 5 12 7 — 28

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 3-0-6; Maddy Garrison 0-0-0; Bre Taylor 1-2-4; Kassidy Hines 2-0-4; Tabby Woods 2-2-6; Halli Wall 2-0-4; Shawna Conger 1 (1)-0-5; Maddy Jenkins 2-0-4; Hannah Haithcock 6 (1)-5-20. TOTALS — 19 (2)-9-53. Free throw shooting: 9 of 11 for 82 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, Haithcock. Combined field goal shooting: 21 of 55 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 16 for 13 percent. Transition points: 12. Points off turnovers: 17. Second chance points: 7. Points in the paint: 24. Rebounds: 35 (13 offensive). Assists: 13. Deflections: 15. Steals: 18. Blocks: 2. Personal fouls: 14. Charges taken: 0.

WAVERLY — Loren Moran 0-0-0; Kami Knight 2-1-5; Kiara Smith 2-0-4; Carli Knight 2-0-4; Maddy Collett 0-0-0; Michaela Rhoads 0-0-0; Shaylee Heistad 0-0-0; Raelynn Dale 0-0-0; Morgan Wiseman 0-0-0; Zoiee Smith 5-0-10; Hannah Robinson 0-0-0; Hailey Robinson 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 12 (1)-1-28. Free throw shooting: 1 of 7 for 14 percent. Three-point field goal: Hai. Robinson. Combined field goal shooting: 13 of 45 for 29 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 14 for 7 percent. Transition points: 2. Points off turnovers: 8. Second chance points: 8. Points in the paint: 24. Rebounds: 27 (8 offensive). Assists: 6. Deflections: 11. Steals: 6. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 21. Personal fouls: 11. Charges taken: 0.

Washington senior Maddy Garrison brings the ball up the court during a non-conference game at Waverly High School Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Also pictured for Washington is sophomore Shawna Conger. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Maddy-Garrison-Lady-Lions-vs-Waverly-1-23-2018-3.jpg Washington senior Maddy Garrison brings the ball up the court during a non-conference game at Waverly High School Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Also pictured for Washington is sophomore Shawna Conger. Courtesy photo

Washington now 14-1, ranked No. 12 in State