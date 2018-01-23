Crusaders get first win of season

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders snapped a five-game losing streak by picking up a 46-41 win Friday Jan. 19 at Wayside Christian.

Nicholas Epifano and Noah Gibbs scored 19 points each in the victory that puts the team at 1-5 overall.

Epifano hit four three-pointers while Gibbs added three three-pointers. Spencer Hanusik, Lane Hufford, Tyler Havens and Aaron Turner scored two points each.

The Crusaders were 7 of 11 from the free throw line.

After trailing 25-22 at the half, the Crusaders outscored Wayside by an 11-4 margin in the third period to take a 33-29 lead into the final period.

Wayside was led by Judson Gregory with 15 points and Nic Garcia added 13 points. The team was 7 of 14 from the charity stripe.

On Jan. 9, Fayette Christian lost at home against High Street Christian by a 66-47 score.

The local Crusaders trailed 15-10 after the first quarter but were outscored 25-12 in the second period to trail 40-22 at the half.

Noah Gibbs led the Crusaders with 21 points, including hitting five three-pointers. Lane Hufford added 12 points to the team’s total as they dropped at the time to an 0-5 record.

Nicholas Epifano added 8 points (including two threes) and Spencer Hanusik and Michael Miller (on three) added three points each.