Miami Trace honors 1977-78 basketball team

Miami Trace High School is closing out the remaining basketball games in the Panther Pit by honoring past teams and their achievements.

Saturday night, at halftime of the game against Southeastern High School, Miami Trace recognized the 1977-78 team that is still the only boys team in the school’s history to advance to the State Final Four.

Six players and three cheerleaders from that team were on hand and received a warm reception from the crowd on hand.

The 1977-78 Panthers, coached by Ron Hall, won the SCOL with a record of 13-1. The team won the Sectional, District and Regional tournaments before falling to Kettering Alter in the State semifinals, 63-53. Alter went on to win the State championship.

The Panthers lost one SCOL game that year (to Wilmington) and also lost one non-conference game (to Chillicothe).

Among other local and area teams, the 1977-78 squad beat McClain twice, 58-41 and 73-45 and Washington twice, 60-52 and 57-55, as well as sweeping two games each from Hillsboro, Circleville, Madison Plains and Teays Valley.

In the Sectional, the Panthers defeated Logan, 45-44 and Lancaster, 73-51.

In the District tournament, Miami Trace topped Cambridge, 55-51 and got revenge against Chillicothe, 41-40.

In the Regional, Miami Trace bumped off Findlay, 64-58 and then Walnut Ridge, 68-63.

Hall was named the Southeastern District Coach the Year for that season.

Art Schlichter was the star of that team.

David Glass was the top field goal shooter; Bill Hanners was the top rebounder and free throw shooter and Kevin Stockwell received the sportsmanship award.

The team was comprised of: Kevin Stockwell, David Creamer, Brent Knisley, Art Schlichter, Bill Hanners, David Glass, Tom Richardson, Bob Holbrook, Tim Hendricks, Scott Grooms, Steve Higgins, John Persinger, Gerald Evans, Steve Coe and Brad Knisley and, in addition to head coach Ron Hall, assistants were Gary Kellough and Mike Henry.

Cheerleaders for that team were: Tammy Arnold, Debbie Thompson, Tonie Smith, Sandy Hughes, Linda Merritt, Michelle Deskins and Kathy Kirkpatrick.

On Saturday night, Miami Trace High School honored the 1977-78 basketball team that went all the way to the State Final Four. Those in attendance were (front, l-r); Linda Merritt-Bernard, Tammy Arnold-Girton and Kathy Kirkpatrick-Stinson; (back, l-r); David Creamer, Steve Coe, Bill Hanners, Kevin Stockwell, Gerald Evans and John Persinger. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_MT-1977-78-basketball-team-honored-pic.jpg On Saturday night, Miami Trace High School honored the 1977-78 basketball team that went all the way to the State Final Four. Those in attendance were (front, l-r); Linda Merritt-Bernard, Tammy Arnold-Girton and Kathy Kirkpatrick-Stinson; (back, l-r); David Creamer, Steve Coe, Bill Hanners, Kevin Stockwell, Gerald Evans and John Persinger.