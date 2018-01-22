MT Panthers beat Ross SE

The Miami Trace Panthers made it back-to-back wins over the weekend.

After a 63-50 Frontier Athletic Conference victory over the McClain Tigers Friday, the Panthers hosted the Panthers from Southeastern (Ross) High School and won that game, 60-48.

The win improves Miami Trace’s record to 9-7 overall.

The Panthers had three players in double figures, led by senior Darby Tyree with 18 points.

Senior Cameron Carter had 14 points and junior Austin Brown scored 11 points.

All three players had eight rebounds apiece for the Panthers.

Ray Hartman was the leading scorer in the game for Southeastern with 20 points.

Lane Ruby scored 14 points for the blue and white Panthers.

Carson Stauffer did not score for Southeastern, but he led the game with 11 rebounds.

Southeastern out-rebounded Miami Trace, 36-27.

Taking a look at scoring from players who did not start the game, Miami Trace had 23 points to zero points off the bench for Southeastern.

Southeastern took an early 6-2 lead.

By the time the first quarter had ended, Southestern held a 15-13 lead over Miami Trace.

The home-standing Panthers outscored the visiting Panthers, 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 30-22 halftime lead.

At halftime, the Panthers continued honoring past teams in this, the final season of play in the storied, old Panther Pit.

On this night, it was the 1977-78 boys team that not only won the South Central Ohio League, but made it all the way to the State Final Four.

Southeastern cut substantially into Miami Trace’s lead in the third quarter, pulling to within one point (39-38) with 1:54 to play in the period.

Miami Trace held a 41-38 lead with eight minutes to play.

Senior Heath Cockerill hit a three-point basket to begin the scoring for Miami Trace in the fourth quarter.

That was the beginning of a 9-0 run for the Panthers to put them up, 50-38 with roughly 3:30 to play in the game.

In the final minutes, both teams scored 10 points to put the final at 60-48, in favor of Miami Trace.

“One of the goals for this week was to get our first Friday-Saturday night back-to-back wins and it’s the first time this season we’ve done that and that was pleasing to see,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said.

“They really challenged us, physically,” Pittser said of Southeastern. “They played hard. We were fortunate to build a lead.

“When they cut the lead to one at one point in the second half, we had no panic in us at all,” Pittser said. “We stayed with the plan. When we were able to build the lead late in game, we managed the last three minutes really well. We made great decisions with the ball; we didn’t have any bad turnovers.

“It looked like what you’re hoping to see toward the end of January leading into the tournament,” Pittser said. “You’re hoping to get a lead and, when the anxiety is a little elevated in the tournament, respond this way. It’s very encouraging that we stuck to the plan for the last three minutes. They did what we asked and managed the game to keep that lead up.”

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 17 11 19 — 60

SE 15 7 16 10 — 48

MIAMI TRACE — Darby Tyree 5 (2)-2-18; Cameron Carter 5-4-14; Austin Brown 4-3-11; Austin Mathews 1 (2)-0-8; Dakota Bolton 1-2-4; Heath Cockerill 0 (1)-0-3; Brett Lewis 1-0-2; Dillon Coe 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (5)-11-60. Free throw shooting: 11 of 16 for 68 percent. Three-point field goals: Tyree, Mathews, Cockerill. Combined field goal shooting: 22 of 51 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 17 for 29 percent. Rebounds: 27 (5 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 9. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 10. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 23. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 12.

SOUTHEASTERN — Ray Hartman 4 (4)-0-20; Lane Ruby 5-4-14; Aaron Gillam 1 (2)-0-8; Reece Wheeler 3-0-6; Carson Stauffer 0-0-0; Noah Dresbach 0-0-0; Blake Farmer 0-0-0; Clinton Minney 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (6)-4-48. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Hartman, 4; Gillam, 2. Combined field goal shooting: 19 of 51 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 21 for 28 percent. Rebounds: 36 (11 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 4. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 17. Personal fouls: 15. Bench points: 0. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 4.

Miami Trace wins j-v game over SE

In Saturday’s j-v game, the Miami Trace Panthers defeated the Southeastern Panthers, 48-37.

Miami Trace is now 7-9 overall (they remain 2-4 in the FAC).

Miami Trace was led by Dylan Bernard and Kyler Conn, each with 12 points.

Trevor Barker scored nine, Cody Brightman had seven, Colin Farrens and Jake Atwood both scored three and Wyatt Cory had two points.

Tyler Gray of Southeastern was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Miami Trace wins freshman gave vs Ross SE

In the freshman game Saturday, Miami Trace rolled to a 44-10 win over Southeastern.

Logan Rodgers and Ethan Steele shared top scoring honors for Miami Trace, each with 10 points.

Brayden Osborne had seven points, Cameron Moore scored four, Bo Little hit one three-point basket for three points and a quintet of players — Christian Caldwell, Josh Gilmore, Keegan Terry, Cyrus Keplinger and Hunter McBee — scored two points each.

Miami Trace is now 8-4 overall (2-3 in the FAC).

Gavin Whiting led Southeastern with five points.

Miami Trace senior Heath Cockerill sets to pass from the point during a non-conference game against the Southeastern Panthers Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at the Panther Pit. Also pictured for Miami Trace is senior Dakota Bolton. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Heath-Cockerill-vs-Southeastern-1-20-2018.jpg Miami Trace senior Heath Cockerill sets to pass from the point during a non-conference game against the Southeastern Panthers Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at the Panther Pit. Also pictured for Miami Trace is senior Dakota Bolton. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald