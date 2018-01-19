High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Boys Basketball

Albany Alexander 64, Nelsonville-York 48

Athens 66, Pomeroy Meigs 41

Avon 52, Berea-Midpark 36

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Cory-Rawson 46

Bay Village Bay 55, Elyria Cath. 52

Beaver Eastern 65, Franklin Furnace Green 62

Beavercreek 43, Miamisburg 39

Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 61

Beloit W. Branch 57, Alliance Marlington 50

Berlin Center Western Reserve 74, Mineral Ridge 62

Berlin Hiland 79, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 45

Bluffton 29, Spencerville 27

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Stow-Munroe Falls 53

Bristol 78, Newbury 40

Brunswick 52, Euclid 47

Bryan 43, Swanton 41

Bucyrus Wynford 65, Morral Ridgedale 34

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 80, Martins Ferry 39

Cambridge 57, Coshocton 30

Can. South 70, Salem 61

Castalia Margaretta 36, Huron 28

Chesterland W. Geauga 80, Orange 54

Chillicothe 53, Washington C.H. 51

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45

Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39

Cin. Deer Park 63, Reading 43

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cin. Country Day 54

Cin. Hughes 77, Cin. Woodward 74

Cin. Madeira 70, Cin. Indian Hill 50

Cin. Mariemont 61, Cin. Finneytown 58

Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48

Cin. Moeller 74, Cin. La Salle 61

Cin. Oak Hills 60, Hamilton 56

Cin. Purcell Marian 50, Kettering Alter 38

Cin. Seven Hills 49, Cin. Clark Montessori 47

Cin. St. Xavier 55, Cin. Elder 53

Cin. Summit Country Day 60, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 45

Cin. Sycamore 73, Cin. Colerain 59

Cin. Taft 78, Cin. Aiken 52

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Cin. West Clermont 41

Cin. Western Hills 63, Cin. Shroder 48

Cin. Withrow 55, Kings Mills Kings 37

Cin. Wyoming 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 30

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, S. Point 51

Cols. Africentric 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 52

Cols. Beechcroft 66, Cols. Centennial 52

Cols. Briggs 59, Cols. West 56

Cols. Cristo Rey 68, Liberty Christian Academy 53

Cols. DeSales 78, Zanesville Rosecrans 37

Cols. East 85, Cols. Mifflin 76

Cols. Eastmoor 75, Cols. Independence 53

Cols. Hartley 48, Cols. Watterson 38

Cols. Linden McKinley 66, Cols. Whetstone 54

Cols. Northland 95, Cols. International 10

Cols. Ready 63, Cols. St. Charles 52

Cols. South 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56

Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35

Columbiana Crestview 78, Heartland Christian 28

Convoy Crestview 80, Ada 38

Cornerstone Christian 80, Garfield Hts. 59

Corning Miller 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 31

Cortland Lakeview 84, Niles McKinley 51

Crown City S. Gallia 62, Racine Southern 61

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Canal Fulton Northwest 30, OT

Cuyahoga Hts. 63, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Day. Belmont 59, Day. Stivers 52

Day. Oakwood 67, Brookville 57

Delphos Jefferson 54, Paulding 41

Delphos St. John’s 53, Coldwater 50, OT

Delta 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 49

Dover 33, Zanesville 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, McConnelsville Morgan 49, OT

Dublin Coffman 64, Hilliard Davidson 57

E. Can. 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46

Elmore Woodmore 46, Pemberville Eastwood 44

Fairview 47, Columbia Station Columbia 45

Fredericktown 60, Mt. Gilead 50

Fremont St. Joseph 68, Sandusky St. Mary 64, OT

Ft. Jennings 50, Continental 36

Gahanna Lincoln 60, Reynoldsburg 58

Galion Northmor 72, Danville 51

Gallipolis Gallia 63, Chesapeake 42

Geneva 72, Chagrin Falls 62

Georgetown 75, Blanchester 55

Glouster Trimble 69, Reedsville Eastern 55

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 71, Sugarcreek Garaway 67, OT

Grafton Midview 46, Avon Lake 34

Green 49, Massillon Perry 44

Grove City 53, Lancaster 49

Groveport-Madison 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 55

Hamilton Ross 62, Cin. Mt. Healthy 55

Hilliard Bradley 43, Thomas Worthington 34

Hilliard Darby 36, Delaware Hayes 35

Huber Hts. Wayne 81, Springboro 53

Jackson 49, Hillsboro 36

Jamestown Greeneview 39, Milford Center Fairbanks 38

Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Dalton 56

Johnstown-Monroe 62, Utica 46

Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, W. Chester Lakota W. 48

Lima Bath 51, Defiance 40

Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Van Buren 43

Lima Temple Christian 60, DeGraff Riverside 49

Lorain Clearview 92, Rocky River Lutheran W. 65

Loudonville 57, Crestline 55

Loveland 47, Cin. Turpin 38

Marysville 91, Galloway Westland 65

Mason 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 67

Mason 63, Fairfield 57

Mason Co., Ky. 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 67

Massillon Jackson 76, Can. Glenoak 51

Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46

McArthur Vinton County 85, Bidwell River Valley 45

Miami Trace 63, Greenfield McClain 50

Milford 50, Cin. Anderson 32

Minerva 64, Alliance 36

Minford 48, Portsmouth W. 42

Minster 48, New Bremen 43

Mogadore 66, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60

Morrow Little Miami 64, Oxford Talawanda 60

Mowrystown Whiteoak 41, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Arcadia 30

Mt. Orab Western Brown 72, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53

Mt. Vernon 59, Wooster 56

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Sycamore Mohawk 42

N. Royalton 47, Cuyahoga Falls 34

Napoleon 52, Bowling Green 33

New Albany, Ind. 65, Cin. Princeton 64, OT

New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Sciotoville 74

New Concord John Glenn 60, Byesville Meadowbrook 52

New Philadelphia 61, Warsaw River View 34

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Attica Seneca E. 38

Newark 60, New Albany 51

Newark Cath. 69, Johnstown Northridge 66

Norton 69, Mogadore Field 58

Norwalk 65, Clyde 61

Oak Hill 62, Wheelersburg 40

Ottawa-Glandorf 97, Celina 63

Ottoville 78, Miller City 62

Painesville Harvey 50, Wickliffe 40

Painesville Riverside 65, Eastlake N. 58, 2OT

Pandora-Gilboa 51, N. Baltimore 43

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 57, Vincent Warren 51

Pataskala Licking Hts. 66, Newark Licking Valley 39

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 82, Hebron Lakewood 44

Peebles 56, Manchester 55

Philo 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36

Pickerington N. 45, Pickerington Cent. 40

Piketon 76, Frankfort Adena 52

Plain City Jonathan Alder 59, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51

Port Clinton 45, Willard 35

Portsmouth 56, Ironton 50

Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Portsmouth Clay 29

Powell Olentangy Liberty 67, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60

Proctorville Fairland 63, Ironton Rock Hill 34

Riverside Stebbins 66, Tipp City Tippecanoe 51

S. Webster 59, Lucasville Valley 50

Sandusky 59, Shelby 56

Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Sebring McKinley 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37

Shaker Hts. 77, Medina 51

Sidney 65, Fairborn 44

Sidney Fairlawn 51, Covington 43

Sidney Lehman 75, Dola Hardin Northern 26

Solon 88, Strongsville 57

Southeastern 63, Williamsport Westfall 43

Sparta Highland 57, Centerburg 49

Spring. Greenon 61, Mechanicsburg 44

Spring. Shawnee 48, Bellefontaine 44

Springfield 81, Kettering Fairmont 65

St. Henry 69, New Knoxville 37

St. Marys Memorial 55, Kenton 47

St. Paris Graham 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 72, Madonna, W.Va. 46

Strasburg-Franklin 58, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43

Streetsboro 55, Akr. Springfield 49, OT

Struthers 68, Hubbard 63

Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Canal Winchester 55

Sylvania Southview 61, Sylvania Northview 58

Tallmadge 58, Richfield Revere 51

Thornville Sheridan 62, Crooksville 55

Urbana 71, Spring. NW 51

Vandalia Butler 70, W. Carrollton 52

Vermilion 59, Milan Edison 53

Versailles 73, Ft. Recovery 46

W. Jefferson 57, Spring. Cath. Cent. 44

W. Union 88, Leesburg Fairfield 71

Waterford 69, Belpre 48

Waverly 70, McDermott Scioto NW 42

Waynesfield-Goshen 53, Marion Elgin 43

Wellington 73, Sullivan Black River 34

Wellston 64, New Hope Christian 59

Wellsville 49, Salineville Southern 46

West Salem Northwestern 61, Doylestown Chippewa 47

Westerville N. 56, Westerville Cent. 52

Westerville S. 80, Lewis Center Olentangy 65

Westlake 57, Amherst Steele 50

Williamsburg 49, Bethel-Tate 44

Wilmington 57, Batavia 41

Windham 68, Southington Chalker 39

Wooster Triway 54, Navarre Fairless 52

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Dublin Jerome 60

Xenia 92, Greenville 76

Youngs. Liberty 49, Brookfield 43

Youngs. Mooney 77, Steubenville 72, OT

Zanesville Maysville 46, New Lexington 34

Girls Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek 53, Bloom-Carroll 36

Baltimore Liberty Union 49, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32

Circleville 42, Ashville Teays Valley 37

Cols. Africentric 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 17

Cols. Beechcroft 51, Cols. Centennial 39

Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 35

Cols. Briggs 45, Cols. West 32

Cols. Eastmoor 71, Cols. Independence 54

Cols. Linden McKinley 37, Cols. Whetstone 15

Cols. Mifflin 53, Cols. East 47

Cols. Northland 67, Cols. International 27

Cols. Ready 73, Cols. Horizon Science 37

Cols. South 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 47

Delaware Christian 46, Powell Village Academy 21

Dublin Coffman 72, Hilliard Davidson 45

Dublin Jerome 43, Worthington Kilbourne 35

Fairfield Christian 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23

Granville 48, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32

Hebron Lakewood 54, Patriot Preparatory Academy 32

Hilliard Darby 55, Delaware Hayes 39

Lancaster 39, Grove City 22

Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 36

Logan 76, Heath 27

Marysville 63, Galloway Westland 33

Pickerington Cent. 55, Pickerington N. 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40

Reynoldsburg 60, Gahanna Lincoln 57

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Canal Winchester 40

Thomas Worthington 43, Hilliard Bradley 37

Tree of Life 64, Gahanna Christian 29

Wellston 64, New Hope Christian 59

Westerville Cent. 46, Westerville N. 43

Westerville S. 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 41

Worthington Christian 44, Gahanna Cols. Academy 16

Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Millersport 15