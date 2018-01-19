High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Boys Basketball
Albany Alexander 64, Nelsonville-York 48
Athens 66, Pomeroy Meigs 41
Avon 52, Berea-Midpark 36
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Cory-Rawson 46
Bay Village Bay 55, Elyria Cath. 52
Beaver Eastern 65, Franklin Furnace Green 62
Beavercreek 43, Miamisburg 39
Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 61
Beloit W. Branch 57, Alliance Marlington 50
Berlin Center Western Reserve 74, Mineral Ridge 62
Berlin Hiland 79, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 45
Bluffton 29, Spencerville 27
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Stow-Munroe Falls 53
Bristol 78, Newbury 40
Brunswick 52, Euclid 47
Bryan 43, Swanton 41
Bucyrus Wynford 65, Morral Ridgedale 34
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 80, Martins Ferry 39
Cambridge 57, Coshocton 30
Can. South 70, Salem 61
Castalia Margaretta 36, Huron 28
Chesterland W. Geauga 80, Orange 54
Chillicothe 53, Washington C.H. 51
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45
Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39
Cin. Deer Park 63, Reading 43
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cin. Country Day 54
Cin. Hughes 77, Cin. Woodward 74
Cin. Madeira 70, Cin. Indian Hill 50
Cin. Mariemont 61, Cin. Finneytown 58
Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48
Cin. Moeller 74, Cin. La Salle 61
Cin. Oak Hills 60, Hamilton 56
Cin. Purcell Marian 50, Kettering Alter 38
Cin. Seven Hills 49, Cin. Clark Montessori 47
Cin. St. Xavier 55, Cin. Elder 53
Cin. Summit Country Day 60, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 45
Cin. Sycamore 73, Cin. Colerain 59
Cin. Taft 78, Cin. Aiken 52
Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Cin. West Clermont 41
Cin. Western Hills 63, Cin. Shroder 48
Cin. Withrow 55, Kings Mills Kings 37
Cin. Wyoming 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 30
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, S. Point 51
Cols. Africentric 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 52
Cols. Beechcroft 66, Cols. Centennial 52
Cols. Briggs 59, Cols. West 56
Cols. Cristo Rey 68, Liberty Christian Academy 53
Cols. DeSales 78, Zanesville Rosecrans 37
Cols. East 85, Cols. Mifflin 76
Cols. Eastmoor 75, Cols. Independence 53
Cols. Hartley 48, Cols. Watterson 38
Cols. Linden McKinley 66, Cols. Whetstone 54
Cols. Northland 95, Cols. International 10
Cols. Ready 63, Cols. St. Charles 52
Cols. South 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56
Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35
Columbiana Crestview 78, Heartland Christian 28
Convoy Crestview 80, Ada 38
Cornerstone Christian 80, Garfield Hts. 59
Corning Miller 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 31
Cortland Lakeview 84, Niles McKinley 51
Crown City S. Gallia 62, Racine Southern 61
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Canal Fulton Northwest 30, OT
Cuyahoga Hts. 63, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Day. Belmont 59, Day. Stivers 52
Day. Oakwood 67, Brookville 57
Delphos Jefferson 54, Paulding 41
Delphos St. John’s 53, Coldwater 50, OT
Delta 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 49
Dover 33, Zanesville 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, McConnelsville Morgan 49, OT
Dublin Coffman 64, Hilliard Davidson 57
E. Can. 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46
Elmore Woodmore 46, Pemberville Eastwood 44
Fairview 47, Columbia Station Columbia 45
Fredericktown 60, Mt. Gilead 50
Fremont St. Joseph 68, Sandusky St. Mary 64, OT
Ft. Jennings 50, Continental 36
Gahanna Lincoln 60, Reynoldsburg 58
Galion Northmor 72, Danville 51
Gallipolis Gallia 63, Chesapeake 42
Geneva 72, Chagrin Falls 62
Georgetown 75, Blanchester 55
Glouster Trimble 69, Reedsville Eastern 55
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 71, Sugarcreek Garaway 67, OT
Grafton Midview 46, Avon Lake 34
Green 49, Massillon Perry 44
Grove City 53, Lancaster 49
Groveport-Madison 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 55
Hamilton Ross 62, Cin. Mt. Healthy 55
Hilliard Bradley 43, Thomas Worthington 34
Hilliard Darby 36, Delaware Hayes 35
Huber Hts. Wayne 81, Springboro 53
Jackson 49, Hillsboro 36
Jamestown Greeneview 39, Milford Center Fairbanks 38
Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Dalton 56
Johnstown-Monroe 62, Utica 46
Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, W. Chester Lakota W. 48
Lima Bath 51, Defiance 40
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Van Buren 43
Lima Temple Christian 60, DeGraff Riverside 49
Lorain Clearview 92, Rocky River Lutheran W. 65
Loudonville 57, Crestline 55
Loveland 47, Cin. Turpin 38
Marysville 91, Galloway Westland 65
Mason 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 67
Mason 63, Fairfield 57
Mason Co., Ky. 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 67
Massillon Jackson 76, Can. Glenoak 51
Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46
McArthur Vinton County 85, Bidwell River Valley 45
Miami Trace 63, Greenfield McClain 50
Milford 50, Cin. Anderson 32
Minerva 64, Alliance 36
Minford 48, Portsmouth W. 42
Minster 48, New Bremen 43
Mogadore 66, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60
Morrow Little Miami 64, Oxford Talawanda 60
Mowrystown Whiteoak 41, Fayetteville-Perry 40
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Arcadia 30
Mt. Orab Western Brown 72, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53
Mt. Vernon 59, Wooster 56
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Sycamore Mohawk 42
N. Royalton 47, Cuyahoga Falls 34
Napoleon 52, Bowling Green 33
New Albany, Ind. 65, Cin. Princeton 64, OT
New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Sciotoville 74
New Concord John Glenn 60, Byesville Meadowbrook 52
New Philadelphia 61, Warsaw River View 34
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Attica Seneca E. 38
Newark 60, New Albany 51
Newark Cath. 69, Johnstown Northridge 66
Norton 69, Mogadore Field 58
Norwalk 65, Clyde 61
Oak Hill 62, Wheelersburg 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 97, Celina 63
Ottoville 78, Miller City 62
Painesville Harvey 50, Wickliffe 40
Painesville Riverside 65, Eastlake N. 58, 2OT
Pandora-Gilboa 51, N. Baltimore 43
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 57, Vincent Warren 51
Pataskala Licking Hts. 66, Newark Licking Valley 39
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 82, Hebron Lakewood 44
Peebles 56, Manchester 55
Philo 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36
Pickerington N. 45, Pickerington Cent. 40
Piketon 76, Frankfort Adena 52
Plain City Jonathan Alder 59, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51
Port Clinton 45, Willard 35
Portsmouth 56, Ironton 50
Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Portsmouth Clay 29
Powell Olentangy Liberty 67, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60
Proctorville Fairland 63, Ironton Rock Hill 34
Riverside Stebbins 66, Tipp City Tippecanoe 51
S. Webster 59, Lucasville Valley 50
Sandusky 59, Shelby 56
Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Sebring McKinley 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37
Shaker Hts. 77, Medina 51
Sidney 65, Fairborn 44
Sidney Fairlawn 51, Covington 43
Sidney Lehman 75, Dola Hardin Northern 26
Solon 88, Strongsville 57
Southeastern 63, Williamsport Westfall 43
Sparta Highland 57, Centerburg 49
Spring. Greenon 61, Mechanicsburg 44
Spring. Shawnee 48, Bellefontaine 44
Springfield 81, Kettering Fairmont 65
St. Henry 69, New Knoxville 37
St. Marys Memorial 55, Kenton 47
St. Paris Graham 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 72, Madonna, W.Va. 46
Strasburg-Franklin 58, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43
Streetsboro 55, Akr. Springfield 49, OT
Struthers 68, Hubbard 63
Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Canal Winchester 55
Sylvania Southview 61, Sylvania Northview 58
Tallmadge 58, Richfield Revere 51
Thornville Sheridan 62, Crooksville 55
Urbana 71, Spring. NW 51
Vandalia Butler 70, W. Carrollton 52
Vermilion 59, Milan Edison 53
Versailles 73, Ft. Recovery 46
W. Jefferson 57, Spring. Cath. Cent. 44
W. Union 88, Leesburg Fairfield 71
Waterford 69, Belpre 48
Waverly 70, McDermott Scioto NW 42
Waynesfield-Goshen 53, Marion Elgin 43
Wellington 73, Sullivan Black River 34
Wellston 64, New Hope Christian 59
Wellsville 49, Salineville Southern 46
West Salem Northwestern 61, Doylestown Chippewa 47
Westerville N. 56, Westerville Cent. 52
Westerville S. 80, Lewis Center Olentangy 65
Westlake 57, Amherst Steele 50
Williamsburg 49, Bethel-Tate 44
Wilmington 57, Batavia 41
Windham 68, Southington Chalker 39
Wooster Triway 54, Navarre Fairless 52
Worthington Kilbourne 63, Dublin Jerome 60
Xenia 92, Greenville 76
Youngs. Liberty 49, Brookfield 43
Youngs. Mooney 77, Steubenville 72, OT
Zanesville Maysville 46, New Lexington 34
Girls Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 53, Bloom-Carroll 36
Baltimore Liberty Union 49, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32
Circleville 42, Ashville Teays Valley 37
Cols. Africentric 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 17
Cols. Beechcroft 51, Cols. Centennial 39
Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 35
Cols. Briggs 45, Cols. West 32
Cols. Eastmoor 71, Cols. Independence 54
Cols. Linden McKinley 37, Cols. Whetstone 15
Cols. Mifflin 53, Cols. East 47
Cols. Northland 67, Cols. International 27
Cols. Ready 73, Cols. Horizon Science 37
Cols. South 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 47
Delaware Christian 46, Powell Village Academy 21
Dublin Coffman 72, Hilliard Davidson 45
Dublin Jerome 43, Worthington Kilbourne 35
Fairfield Christian 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23
Granville 48, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32
Hebron Lakewood 54, Patriot Preparatory Academy 32
Hilliard Darby 55, Delaware Hayes 39
Lancaster 39, Grove City 22
Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 36
Logan 76, Heath 27
Marysville 63, Galloway Westland 33
Pickerington Cent. 55, Pickerington N. 28
Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40
Reynoldsburg 60, Gahanna Lincoln 57
Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Canal Winchester 40
Thomas Worthington 43, Hilliard Bradley 37
Tree of Life 64, Gahanna Christian 29
Wellston 64, New Hope Christian 59
Westerville Cent. 46, Westerville N. 43
Westerville S. 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 41
Worthington Christian 44, Gahanna Cols. Academy 16
Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Millersport 15