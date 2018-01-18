Lady Panthers j-v team beats McClain

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers j-v basketball team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers Thursday at the Panther Pit.

Miami Trace won the game, 43-35.

Miami Trace was led by Gracee Stewart and Magarah Bloom, each with 11 points.

Miami Trace led 7-6 after one quarter and 18-14 at the half.

The game was tied, 27-27 after three quarters and Miami Trace outscored McClain 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

Bri Weller of McClain was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Josie Crabtree hit three threes for nine points.

McClain had six threes, including two by Madeline Crawford and one from Weller.

Miami Trace will host Ottawa Glandorf Saturday at noon.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 11 9 16 — 43

Mc 6 8 13 8 — 35

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 2-2-6; Grace Bapst 0-0-0; Magarah Bloom 3 (1)-2-11; Aubrey McCoy 2-3-7; Krissy Ison 0-0-0; Aubrey Schwartz 1 (1)-1-6; Aubrey Wood 1-0-2; Gracee Stewart 5-1-11. TOTALS — 14 (2)-9-43. Free throw shooting: 9 of 16 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: Bloom, Schwartz.

McCLAIN — Cierra Bolendar 2-0-4; Madeline Crawford 0 (2)-0-6; Summer Richards 0-0-0; Josie Crabtree 0 (3)-0-9; Reagan White 1-0-2; Bri Weller 4 (1)-3-14; Madison Beatty 0-0-0; Camryn McCoy 0-0-0. TOTALS — 7 (6)-3-35. Free throw shooting: 3 of 8 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Crabtree, 3; Crawford, 2; Weller.