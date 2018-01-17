Lady Lions rout Cavs, 60-21

The Washington Lady Blue Lions returned to the hardwood for the first time in a week to take on the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe High School in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up Wednesday night.

Washington scored the first 14 points of the game and rolled to a 60-21 victory.

The Lady Lions are now 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the FAC.

Washington had three players in double figures, led by junior Hannah Haithcock, the game’s leading scorer, with 15 points.

Sophomores Shawna Conger and Rayana Burns each had 11 points.

Junior Bre Taylor scored nine for Washington.

Freshman Julia Hall hit four three-point field goals to lead Chillicothe with 12 points.

Three players — McKenzie Greene, Shawnee Smith and Alysia Cunningham — each scored three points for Chillicothe.

Washington made 10 three-point field goals in the game: Taylor and Conger each hit three, Haithcock had two and Halli Wall and Kassidy Hines each made one.

Washington took good care of the basketball, with just six turnovers to 15 for Chillicothe.

Unofficially, Washington was 20 of 59 from the field for 34 percent.

Chillicothe made 7 field goals in 41 attempts for just 17 percent.

At the end of the first quarter, Washington was in front, 16-2.

The second quarter was the best, offensively, for Chillicothe.

Washington scored 14 points to 11 in the second for a 30-13 halftime lead.

The Lady Lions scored 30 points in the second half to eight for Chillicothe.

At the end of the third quarter, Washington held a 41-19 lead.

Washington played 11 players and nine of them scored.

“I wasn’t sure how we would come out after being off for so long,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. It was Washington’s first game in seven days.

“It felt like another holiday break with all of the cancellations,” Leach said. “I was impressed. I felt like our girls were ready to go from the tip. Everyone was very positivie, filled with lots of excitment and energy and that carried through the entire game.

“It was a great team effort,” Leach said. “Everyone contributed. I felt like defensively we were pretty sound. We only gave up 21 points tonight.

“We did well on the boards,” Leach said. “I felt like we had to step it up from the last time we played them. The girls did an excellent job boxing out.”

Burns led Washington with seven rebounds. Haithcock and Taylor each had five rebounds.

Washington had 13 offensive rebounds. The Lady Lions were tenacious on defense, with 13 steals.

“Some of our girls were rushing their shots tonight,” Chillicothe head coach Jeremy Beverly said. “We just have to play within ourselves and let the game come to us. We were trying to force a lot of things tonight that we can’t do against a good team like Washington Court House.”

Washington is right back in action Thursday with a game at Grove City. The j-v play first at 6 p.m.

There was no j-v game Wednesday, as Chillicothe did not field a reserve team.

Chillicothe is at McClain Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 16 14 11 19 — 60

C 2 11 6 2 — 21

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 5-1-11; Maddy Garrison 0-0-0; Bre Taylor 0 (3)-0-9; Kassidy Hines 0 (1)-0-3; Mallory Hicks 0-1-1; Tabby Woods 0-3-3; Halli Wall 0 (1)-0-3; Shawna Conger 1 (3)-0-11; Maddy Jenkins 2-0-4; Hannah Haithcock 2 (2)-5-15; Cloe Copas 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (10)-10-60. Free throw shooting: 10 of 16 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Taylor, 3; Conger, 3; Haithcock, 2; Hines, Wall. Field goal shooting: 20 of 59 for 34 percent. Turnovers: 6.

CHILLICOTHE — Zoe Ford 0-0-0; McKenzie Greene 1-1-3; Julia Hall 0 (4)-0-12; Olivia Johnson 0-0-0; Shawnee Smith 0 (1)-0-3; Hayden Price 0-0-0; Daelyn Fry 0-0-0; Kaia Evans 0-0-0; Alysia Cunningham 1-1-3; Aries Barnes 0-0-0; Jyle Harris 0-0-0. TOTALS — 2 (5)-2-21. Free throw shooting: 2 of 13 for 15 percent. Three-point field goals: Hall, 4; Smith. Field goal shooting: 7 of 41 for 17 percent. Turnovers: 15.

Washington sophomore Rayana Burns (1) puts up a shot against Chillicothe senior Shawnee Smith during a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Rayana-Burns-vs-Chillicothe-1-17-2018.jpg Washington sophomore Rayana Burns (1) puts up a shot against Chillicothe senior Shawnee Smith during a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald