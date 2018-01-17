Fayette Christian Crusaders go on the road for a series of games

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders played back-to-back nights on the road before the recent holiday break.

Their first trip was to Columbus to play High Street Christian Academy.

The local unit trailed only 17-8 after the first period but a 23-5 second quarter put the game out of reach and High Street went onto post a 59-33 victory.

The Crusaders were led by Noah Gibbs with 16 points. Lane Hufford added seven points and Aaron Turner chipped in five points.

Nicholas Epifano had a three pointer and Spencer Hanusik added two points. The team was 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

High Street had three players in double figures led by Tyler Day with 17 points. The team was 11 of 14 from the charity line.

The next night, the Crusaders headed in the opposite direction to play at Hillsboro Christian.

The Crusaders led by a 35-30 score going into the final quarter but a 26-13 Hillsboro scoring margin helped give them a home victory, 56-48.

With the loss the Crusaders dropped to 0-4 overall.

They were led by Noah Gibbs with 19 points. Aaron Turner had 16, Spencer Hanusik and Lane Hufford scored five points each and Nicholas Epifano had three points. The Crusaders were 6 of 9 from the free throw line.

Hillsboro was led by Isaac Chambers with 19 points and Dustin Dance with 17. They were 9 of 17 from the charity line.

The two teams are scheduled for a rematch on Jan. 23 at the Crusaders Gym.