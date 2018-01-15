MT Lady Panthers No. 7 in latest AP poll

Editor’s note: The Miami Trace Lady Panthers have moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 this week in Division II in the latest Associated Press girls basketball poll.

Miami Trace’s game at Circleville, scheduled for Monday, was postponed.

The Lady Panthers’ next game is slated for Wednesday at home against McClain.

Associated Press girls state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Newark (15) 11-0 167

2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 12-1 141

3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 13-1 126

4. Dublin Coffman 12-1 95

5. Solon 11-1 93

6. Canton McKinley 12-1 82

7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 13-3 64

8. Stow-Munroe Falls 12-1 54

9. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-2 35

10. Canfield 10-3 16

(tie) Tol. Notre Dame 11-3 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1. Beloit W. Branch (14) 11-0 162

2. Tol. Rogers (2) 10-1 120

3. Trotwood-Madison 10-1 86

4. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 9-2 79

5. Bellevue 12-1 78

6. Germantown Valley View 12-1 69

7. Miami Trace 12-1 68

8. Zanesville Maysville 11-1 58

9. Tipp City Tippecanoe 11-1 43

10. McArthur Vinton County 11-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: London 23. Thornville Sheridan 19. Warren Howland 18. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Africentric (14) 11-0 158

2. Versailles (1) 14-1 120

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 12-1 114

4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 12-0 106

5. Kirtland 12-0 88

6. Archbold 10-1 76

7. Waynesville 12-0 60

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 11-1 48

9. Cardington-Lincoln 13-1 29

10. Doylestown Chippewa 11-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 18. Warren Champion 15.

DIVISION IV

1. Minster (9) 12-1 152

2. Waterford (4) 8-1 131

3. Ottoville (1) 13-0 123

4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 92

5. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10-1 80

6. Fairfield Christian 11-1 54

7. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 8-2 43

8. Dalton 10-2 40

9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (2) 12-0 36

10. Ft. Recovery 10-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 29. Portsmouth Notre Dame 28. Berlin Hiland 19. New Madison Tri-Village 14.