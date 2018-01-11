Hillsboro wins dual with Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team hosted the Hillsboro Indians for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday night.

Hillsboro won the varsity match, 52-21. The Indians also won the middle school match, 51-10.

Washington won four of the 14 weight classes.

Washington’s Zane Nelson pinned Cordell Covault at 152; Chris Conger pinned Hillsboro’s Mason Stanley at 170; Collier Brown defeated Richard Adkins, 4-3 at 182 pounds and Andreas Utrea won by forfeit at 220 pounds.

“We gave up 18 points in forfeits right off the bat,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “They gave up one forfeit. Forfeits aside, Hillsboro came out and controlled the match. They out-wrestled us tonight.

“They wrestled really tough,” Reid said. “Their kids looked in good shape. What they lacked in experience, they made up for with great effort.

“Our kids had great effort tonight,” Reid said. “We had a few mental mistakes where we were up late in matches and we gave up some points that we didn’t need to give up. Sometimes we relaxed in our matches instead of staying offensive and it hurt us. It cost us in two matches.

“In some weight classes, we’re inexperienced and we’re giving up a lot of weight and it’ll show a lot in dual meets,” Reid said.

“We have a couple of kids out right now with injuries, so that hurts,” Reid said. “Still, Hillsboro wrestled really tough tonight. Our kids wrestled tough.

“I was really pleased with the effort from Zane Nelson,” Reid said. “He wrestled really well. He’s a senior with a goal of making it to State. He looked really good from the neutral position. He took his kid down and looked tough on top. He ended up picking up a pin.

“Senior Chris Conger looked really good out there, too,” Reid said. “He wrestled smart. He was patient and he caught the kid and ended up pinning him. He’s been having a great season.

“Sophomore Collier Brown continues to improve,” Reid said. “Last week he was fifth at Nelsonville-York. Tonight, he was very patient. He scored a take down late and he’s coming on as of late.

“We had some kids step into the lineup tonight as starters and the effort was there,” Reid said. “Sometimes your opponent is better than you; sometimes you make a mistake and they catch you.

“Jordan Rohrer wrestled up a weight class,” Reid said. “He’s normally 106. Tonight he wrestled at 113.

“Colton McNichols stepped into the lineup and wrestled a returning State-qualifier (Lane Cluff),” Reid said. “He did some good things in that match.

“Courtney Walker improved tonight,” Reid said. “It was probably one of her better matches. I know she got pinned, but she wrestled better. She got in on the leg. There was good effort there.

“Once we get some kids back healthy and get back in the room and we work on eliminating the mental mistakes we had tonight, we’ll get better,” Reid said.

Washington is now 1-3 in the FAC (having defeated Chillicothe and falling to Jackson and McClain previously). The Blue Lions will recognize their seniors at a home dual meet against Miami Trace Thursday, Jan. 18, beginning at 6 p.m.

Washington is heading to Marion for a tournament Friday, weather permitting.

Hillsboro 52, Washington 21

106 – Bryce Stanley (H) pinned Courtney Walker (W), 1:56

113 – Tanner Warner (H) pinned Jordan Rohrer (W), 1:53

120 – Isaac Lewis (H) won by forfeit

126 – Wade Remsing (H) won by forfeit

132 – Clifford Coday (H) won by forfeit

138 – Scottie Eastes (H) defeated William Baughan (W), 10-8

145 – Logan Hester (H) defeated Jay Fettig (W), 20-9

152 – Zane Nelson (W) pinned Cordell Covault (H), 2:30

160 – Mason Lewis (H) pinned Sam Willis (W), 3:35

170 – Chris Conger (W) pinned Mason Stanley (H), 3:05

182 – Collier Brown (W) defeated Richard Adkins (H), 4-3

195 – Deegan Boris (H) defeated Jameson McCane (W), 11-4

220 – Andreas Utrea (W) won by forfeit

285 – Lane Cluff (H) pinned Colton McNichols (W), 2:19

Washington senior Zane Nelson (at right) wrestles Cordell Covault of Hillsboro in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at 152 pounds Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at Washington High School. Nelson won this match by pin. Washington senior Courtney Walker (right) faces off against Bryce Stanley of Hillsboro in a 106-pound match Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at Washington High School.