Panther frosh beat Bexley, Stivers

The Miami Trace boys freshman basketball team defeated Bexley Tuesday, Jan. 9, 30-25.

Logan Rodgers was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 13 points.

Cameron Moore scored nine, including one three-point field goal, while Keegan Terry and Ethan Steele each scored four points.

T. Old led Bexley with 11 points.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, the Miami Trace freshman team hosted Dayton Stivers at the Miami Trace Middle School.

The Panthers won that game, 43-30.

Ethan Steele led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points, including two three-point field goals.

Cameron Moore also reached double figures with 10 points.

Logan Rodgers scored seven, Brayden Osborne had four points and Keegan Terry and Hunter McBee both had two points.

Eryk Charleton led all scorers for Stivers with 21 points. He connected for three three-point field goals.

Cordell Burress had four points, Rodney Henderson hit one three-point field goal for three points and Raymond King scored two.

Miami Trace is 7-3 overall.