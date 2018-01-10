MT j-v boys fall to Stivers, Bexley

The Miami Trace junior-varsity boys basketball team visited Bexley High School Tuesday, Jan. 9 for a non-conference game with the Lions.

Bexley won this game, 51-22.

Cody Brightman led the Panthers with seven points, including one three-point field goal.

Trevor Barker scored six points and a quartet of players, Kyler Conn, Wyatt Cory, Colin Farrens and Dylan Bernard, each scored two points and Javin Robinette scored one.

For Bexley, Max Dresbach and Carter McClellan led with nine points.

Will Cordle scored eight, Bryan Williams had seven and Aaron Young scored six points.

Drew Yaffe had five points, Luke Robinson scored three and Jason Bell and Isaiah Drewry both had two points.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Miami Trace’s j-v boys team hosted Dayton Stivers at the Miami Trace Middle School.

Stivers won this game, 46-29.

Kyler Conn was the game’s leading scorer for the Panthers with 13 points.

Trevor Barker scored seven, including one three-point field goal.

Cody Brightman scored four, including one three-pointer, Colin Farrens scored three and Wyatt Cory had two points.

Ivan Spears and Antonio Aubrey shared the scoring lead for Stivers, each with 11 points.

Paris Wright scored seven, Dany Hunter, Deman Allen and Lorenzo Lewis each scored four for Stivers.

Christian Bannes scored three and Jamarie Persons and Eric Charlton each had one point for the Tigers.